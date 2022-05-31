Battery Sealant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Battery Sealant in global, including the following market information:

Global Battery Sealant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Battery Sealant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Battery Sealant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Battery Sealant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silane Modified Polymers (SMP) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Battery Sealant include 3M, Elantas, Atlas Minerals & Chemicals, Zeon, HB Fuller, Henkel and Evonik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Battery Sealant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Battery Sealant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Battery Sealant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silane Modified Polymers (SMP)

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Others

Global Battery Sealant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Battery Sealant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Lithium-ion Battery

NI-MH Battery

Others

Global Battery Sealant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Battery Sealant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Battery Sealant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Battery Sealant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Battery Sealant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Battery Sealant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Elantas

Atlas Minerals & Chemicals

Zeon

HB Fuller

Henkel

Evonik

