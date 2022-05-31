Battery Sealant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Battery Sealant in global, including the following market information:
Global Battery Sealant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Battery Sealant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Battery Sealant companies in 2021 (%)
The global Battery Sealant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silane Modified Polymers (SMP) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Battery Sealant include 3M, Elantas, Atlas Minerals & Chemicals, Zeon, HB Fuller, Henkel and Evonik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Battery Sealant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Battery Sealant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Battery Sealant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silane Modified Polymers (SMP)
Polyurethane
Epoxy
Others
Global Battery Sealant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Battery Sealant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Lithium-ion Battery
NI-MH Battery
Others
Global Battery Sealant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Battery Sealant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Battery Sealant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Battery Sealant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Battery Sealant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Battery Sealant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Elantas
Atlas Minerals & Chemicals
Zeon
HB Fuller
Henkel
Evonik
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Battery Sealant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Battery Sealant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Battery Sealant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Battery Sealant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Battery Sealant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Battery Sealant Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Battery Sealant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Battery Sealant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Battery Sealant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Battery Sealant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Battery Sealant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Battery Sealant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Battery Sealant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Battery Sealant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Battery Sealant Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Battery Sealant Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Battery Sealant Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Silane Modifi
