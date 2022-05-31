Airlaid Nonwoven Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Airlaid Nonwoven in global, including the following market information:
Global Airlaid Nonwoven Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Airlaid Nonwoven Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (?)
Global top five Airlaid Nonwoven companies in 2021 (%)
The global Airlaid Nonwoven market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rayon/ Lyocell Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Airlaid Nonwoven include Glatfelter, Koch Industries, Valmet, ANDRITZ, Freudenberg, Kimberly-Clark, Kimberly-Clark, Ahlstrom and TWE Group. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Airlaid Nonwoven manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Airlaid Nonwoven Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (?)
Global Airlaid Nonwoven Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rayon/ Lyocell
Cotton
Global Airlaid Nonwoven Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (?)
Global Airlaid Nonwoven Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Sanitary Pad
Wet Tissue
Diaper
Other
Global Airlaid Nonwoven Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (?)
Global Airlaid Nonwoven Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Airlaid Nonwoven revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Airlaid Nonwoven revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Airlaid Nonwoven sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (?)
Key companies Airlaid Nonwoven sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Glatfelter
Koch Industries
Valmet
ANDRITZ
Freudenberg
Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark
Ahlstrom
TWE Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Airlaid Nonwoven Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Airlaid Nonwoven Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Airlaid Nonwoven Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Airlaid Nonwoven Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Airlaid Nonwoven Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Airlaid Nonwoven Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Airlaid Nonwoven Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Airlaid Nonwoven Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Airlaid Nonwoven Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Airlaid Nonwoven Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Airlaid Nonwoven Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Airlaid Nonwoven Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Airlaid Nonwoven Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Airlaid Nonwoven Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Airlaid Nonwoven Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Airlaid Nonwoven Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Airlaid Nonwoven Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/