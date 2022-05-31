Vertical Farming System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Prime agricultural land can be scarce and expensive. With worldwide population growth, the demand for both more food and more land to grow food is ever increasing. One solution to our need for more space is vertical farming, involves growing crops in controlled Vegetable Cultivation environments, with precise light, nutrients, and temperatures. In vertical farming, growing plants are stacked in layers that may reach several stories tall.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vertical Farming System in global, including the following market information:
Global Vertical Farming System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vertical Farming System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Vertical Farming System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vertical Farming System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydroponics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vertical Farming System include AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Plenty (Bright Farms), Lufa Farms, Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture, Green Sense Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Mirai and Sky Vegetables, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vertical Farming System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vertical Farming System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Vertical Farming System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hydroponics
Aeroponics
Others
Global Vertical Farming System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Vertical Farming System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Vegetable Cultivation
Fruit Planting
Other
Global Vertical Farming System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Vertical Farming System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vertical Farming System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vertical Farming System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vertical Farming System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Vertical Farming System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AeroFarms
Gotham Greens
Plenty (Bright Farms)
Lufa Farms
Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture
Green Sense Farms
Garden Fresh Farms
Mirai
Sky Vegetables
TruLeaf
Urban Crops
Sky Greens
GreenLand
Scatil
Jingpeng
Metropolis Farms
Plantagon
Spread
Sanan Sino Science
Nongzhong Wulian
Vertical Harvest
Infinite Harvest
Metro Farms
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vertical Farming System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vertical Farming System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vertical Farming System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vertical Farming System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vertical Farming System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vertical Farming System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vertical Farming System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vertical Farming System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vertical Farming System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vertical Farming System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vertical Farming System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vertical Farming System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vertical Farming System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vertical Farming System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vertical Farming System Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vertical Farming System Companies
4 Sights by Product
