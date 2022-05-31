?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) in global, including the following market information:

Global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) include Sharon Laboratories, Pfaltz & Bauer, Beckmann-Kenko, Penta Manufacturing, Zhejiang Yiwan Bio, Anhui Laifu High Tech, Fujian Anxi Biotech, Henan Xukang and Biosynth AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural

Synthetic

Global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

Medicine

Fodder

Global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sharon Laboratories

Pfaltz & Bauer

Beckmann-Kenko

Penta Manufacturing

Zhejiang Yiwan Bio

Anhui Laifu High Tech

Fujian Anxi Biotech

Henan Xukang

Biosynth AG

Multichem Specialities

Parchem

