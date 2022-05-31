?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) in global, including the following market information:
Global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
Global top five ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) companies in 2021 (%)
The global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) include Sharon Laboratories, Pfaltz & Bauer, Beckmann-Kenko, Penta Manufacturing, Zhejiang Yiwan Bio, Anhui Laifu High Tech, Fujian Anxi Biotech, Henan Xukang and Biosynth AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural
Synthetic
Global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage
Medicine
Fodder
Global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
Key companies ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sharon Laboratories
Pfaltz & Bauer
Beckmann-Kenko
Penta Manufacturing
Zhejiang Yiwan Bio
Anhui Laifu High Tech
Fujian Anxi Biotech
Henan Xukang
Biosynth AG
Multichem Specialities
Parchem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ?-Aminobutyric Acid (AABA) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ?-Aminobu
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/