Craft Cannabis Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Craft Cannabis in global, including the following market information:

Global Craft Cannabis Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Craft Cannabis Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Craft Cannabis companies in 2021 (%)

The global Craft Cannabis market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dry Cannabis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Craft Cannabis include Dreamland Organics, Pasha Brands Ltd, Canopy Growth Corporation, Cronos Group Inc., Tilray?Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Craft Cannabis manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Craft Cannabis Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Craft Cannabis Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dry Cannabis

Oil Cannabis

Other

Global Craft Cannabis Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Craft Cannabis Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Recreational

Medical

Global Craft Cannabis Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Craft Cannabis Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Craft Cannabis revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Craft Cannabis revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Craft Cannabis sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Craft Cannabis sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dreamland Organics

Pasha Brands Ltd

Canopy Growth Corporation

Cronos Group Inc.

Tilray?Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Craft Cannabis Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Craft Cannabis Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Craft Cannabis Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Craft Cannabis Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Craft Cannabis Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Craft Cannabis Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Craft Cannabis Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Craft Cannabis Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Craft Cannabis Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Craft Cannabis Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Craft Cannabis Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Craft Cannabis Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Craft Cannabis Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Craft Cannabis Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Craft Cannabis Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Craft Cannabis Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Craft Cannabis Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Dry Cannabis

4.1.3 Oi

