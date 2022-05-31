Smart Label Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Label Materials in Global, including the following market information:
Global Smart Label Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Label Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solvent-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Label Materials include 3M, Arkema, Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, DuPont, Guangcai Label, HB Fuller, Henkel and Hirokawa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart Label Materials companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Label Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart Label Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solvent-based
Solvent-free/Water-based Products
Global Smart Label Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart Label Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Recycling
Food & Beverage
Manufacturing
Aerospace
Global Smart Label Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Smart Label Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smart Label Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smart Label Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Arkema
Avery Dennison
CCL Industries
DuPont
Guangcai Label
HB Fuller
Henkel
Hirokawa
Huhtamaki
Shingi
Sun Chemicals
Tesa
Tullis Russel
UPM Raflactac
Xinxiang Honglian Printing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Label Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart Label Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart Label Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart Label Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart Label Materials Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Label Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart Label Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart Label Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Label Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Smart Label Materials Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Label Materials Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Label Materials Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Label Materials Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
