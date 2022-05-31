Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Agricultural Biological Control Agents in global, including the following market information:
Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Agricultural Biological Control Agents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Agricultural Biological Control Agents market was valued at 4316.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10300 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Microbial Pesticides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Agricultural Biological Control Agents include Bayer Crop Science, Valent BioSciences, Certis USA, Syngenta, Koppert, BASF, Andermatt Biocontrol, Corteva Agriscience and FMC Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Agricultural Biological Control Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Microbial Pesticides
Biochemical Pesticides
Plant-Incorporated Protectants (PIPs)
Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fruits and Vegetables
Cereals and Pulses
Other
Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Agricultural Biological Control Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Agricultural Biological Control Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Agricultural Biological Control Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Agricultural Biological Control Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bayer Crop Science
Valent BioSciences
Certis USA
Syngenta
Koppert
BASF
Andermatt Biocontrol
Corteva Agriscience
FMC Corporation
Isagro
Marrone Bio Innovations
Chengdu New Sun
Som Phytopharma India
Novozymes
Coromandel
SEIPASA
Jiangsu Luye
Jiangxi Xinlong Biological
Bionema
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Agricultural Biological Control Agents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agricultural Biological Control Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Agricultural Biological Control Agents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Biological Con
