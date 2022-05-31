Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agricultural Biological Control Agents in global, including the following market information:

Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Agricultural Biological Control Agents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Agricultural Biological Control Agents market was valued at 4316.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10300 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Microbial Pesticides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agricultural Biological Control Agents include Bayer Crop Science, Valent BioSciences, Certis USA, Syngenta, Koppert, BASF, Andermatt Biocontrol, Corteva Agriscience and FMC Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Agricultural Biological Control Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Microbial Pesticides

Biochemical Pesticides

Plant-Incorporated Protectants (PIPs)

Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fruits and Vegetables

Cereals and Pulses

Other

Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agricultural Biological Control Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agricultural Biological Control Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Agricultural Biological Control Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Agricultural Biological Control Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bayer Crop Science

Valent BioSciences

Certis USA

Syngenta

Koppert

BASF

Andermatt Biocontrol

Corteva Agriscience

FMC Corporation

Isagro

Marrone Bio Innovations

Chengdu New Sun

Som Phytopharma India

Novozymes

Coromandel

SEIPASA

Jiangsu Luye

Jiangxi Xinlong Biological

Bionema

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Agricultural Biological Control Agents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Agricultural Biological Control Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agricultural Biological Control Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Agricultural Biological Control Agents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Biological Con

