RDP Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Redispersible polymer powders are polymer emulsions which have been converted by a series of process such as high temperatures and pressures, spray drying and surface treatment to powdered thermoplastic resin materials. When mixed with water, these powdered organic binders can redisperse in water back into new emulsions with essentially identical properties to the original copolymer emulsions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of RDP Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global RDP Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global RDP Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five RDP Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global RDP Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ethylene/Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of RDP Powder include Wacker Chemie AG, Celanese, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Synthomer plc, Hexion Inc., VINAVIL S.p.A., Dairen Chemical Corporation and Shandong Xindadi Industrial Group Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the RDP Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global RDP Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global RDP Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ethylene/Vinyl Acetate Copolymer
Vinyl Acetate/Ethylene Tertiary Carbonate Copolymer
Acrylic Acid Copolymer
Global RDP Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global RDP Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Global RDP Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global RDP Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies RDP Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies RDP Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies RDP Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies RDP Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Wacker Chemie AG
Celanese
The Dow Chemical Company
BASF SE
Synthomer plc
Hexion Inc.
VINAVIL S.p.A.
Dairen Chemical Corporation
Shandong Xindadi Industrial Group Co., Ltd.
Organik Holding A.S.
SIDLEY CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
Gomez Chemical Co., LTD.
Rohm and Haas
Clariant AG
