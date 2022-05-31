RDP Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Redispersible polymer powders are polymer emulsions which have been converted by a series of process such as high temperatures and pressures, spray drying and surface treatment to powdered thermoplastic resin materials. When mixed with water, these powdered organic binders can redisperse in water back into new emulsions with essentially identical properties to the original copolymer emulsions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of RDP Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global RDP Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global RDP Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five RDP Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global RDP Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ethylene/Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of RDP Powder include Wacker Chemie AG, Celanese, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Synthomer plc, Hexion Inc., VINAVIL S.p.A., Dairen Chemical Corporation and Shandong Xindadi Industrial Group Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the RDP Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global RDP Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global RDP Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ethylene/Vinyl Acetate Copolymer

Vinyl Acetate/Ethylene Tertiary Carbonate Copolymer

Acrylic Acid Copolymer

Global RDP Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global RDP Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global RDP Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global RDP Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies RDP Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies RDP Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies RDP Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies RDP Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wacker Chemie AG

Celanese

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Synthomer plc

Hexion Inc.

VINAVIL S.p.A.

Dairen Chemical Corporation

Shandong Xindadi Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Organik Holding A.S.

SIDLEY CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

Gomez Chemical Co., LTD.

Rohm and Haas

Clariant AG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 RDP Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global RDP Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global RDP Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global RDP Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global RDP Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global RDP Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top RDP Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global RDP Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global RDP Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global RDP Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global RDP Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 RDP Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers RDP Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 RDP Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 RDP Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 RDP Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global RDP Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Ethylene/Vinyl Acetate Copolymer

4.1.3 Vinyl Acetate/Ethylene Tertiary Carbonate Copolyme

