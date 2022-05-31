Amino Acid for Agriculture Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Amino Acid for Agriculture in global, including the following market information:
Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Amino Acid for Agriculture companies in 2021 (%)
The global Amino Acid for Agriculture market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
L-glutamate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Amino Acid for Agriculture include Agri Life SOM Phytopharma (India) Ltd., Aminocore, Futureco Bioscience SA, Gowan Co., Haifa Group, Humintech GmbH, Isagro Spa, Israel Chemicals Ltd. and Protan AG and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Amino Acid for Agriculture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
L-glutamate
Lysine
Tryptophan
Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fertilizer
Fodder
Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Amino Acid for Agriculture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Amino Acid for Agriculture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Amino Acid for Agriculture sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Amino Acid for Agriculture sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Agri Life SOM Phytopharma (India) Ltd.
Aminocore
Futureco Bioscience SA
Gowan Co.
Haifa Group
Humintech GmbH
Isagro Spa
Israel Chemicals Ltd.
Protan AG
Syngenta AG
