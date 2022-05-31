PEM Fuel Cell Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PEM Fuel Cell Materials in Global, including the following market information:

Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global PEM Fuel Cell Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metalorganic Framework (MOF) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PEM Fuel Cell Materials include Dupont, BASF SE, HyPlat, ABB Ltd, Giner Inc., 3M, Hydrogenics, Robert Bosch GmbH and Asahi Kasei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PEM Fuel Cell Materials companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metalorganic Framework (MOF)

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

Platinum

Other

Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Other

Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PEM Fuel Cell Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PEM Fuel Cell Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dupont

BASF SE

HyPlat

ABB Ltd

Giner Inc.

3M

Hydrogenics

Robert Bosch GmbH

Asahi Kasei

Dow Chemical Company

Solvay Solexis

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PEM Fuel Cell Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PEM Fuel Cell Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 PEM Fuel Cell Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies PEM Fuel Cell Materials Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEM Fuel Cell Materials Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 PEM Fuel Cell Materials Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEM Fuel Cell Materials Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

