PEM Fuel Cell Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PEM Fuel Cell Materials in Global, including the following market information:
Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global PEM Fuel Cell Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metalorganic Framework (MOF) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PEM Fuel Cell Materials include Dupont, BASF SE, HyPlat, ABB Ltd, Giner Inc., 3M, Hydrogenics, Robert Bosch GmbH and Asahi Kasei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PEM Fuel Cell Materials companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metalorganic Framework (MOF)
Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)
Platinum
Other
Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
Other
Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PEM Fuel Cell Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PEM Fuel Cell Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dupont
BASF SE
HyPlat
ABB Ltd
Giner Inc.
3M
Hydrogenics
Robert Bosch GmbH
Asahi Kasei
Dow Chemical Company
Solvay Solexis
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PEM Fuel Cell Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PEM Fuel Cell Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PEM Fuel Cell Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 PEM Fuel Cell Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies PEM Fuel Cell Materials Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEM Fuel Cell Materials Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 PEM Fuel Cell Materials Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEM Fuel Cell Materials Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
