Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings market was valued at 577.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 715.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Waterborne Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings include AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries, Sika AG, RPM International Inc., Jotun and Hempel Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Waterborne Coating
Solvent-borne Coating
Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Institutional Sectors
Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AkzoNobel
Sherwin-Williams
PPG Industries
Sika AG
RPM International Inc.
Jotun
Hempel Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
