Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings market was valued at 577.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 715.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Waterborne Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings include AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries, Sika AG, RPM International Inc., Jotun and Hempel Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Waterborne Coating

Solvent-borne Coating

Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Institutional Sectors

Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

Sherwin-Williams

PPG Industries

Sika AG

RPM International Inc.

Jotun

Hempel Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

