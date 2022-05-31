Amino Acid for Agriculture Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Amino Acid for Agriculture in global, including the following market information:

Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Amino Acid for Agriculture companies in 2021 (%)

The global Amino Acid for Agriculture market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

L-glutamate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Amino Acid for Agriculture include Agri Life SOM Phytopharma (India) Ltd., Aminocore, Futureco Bioscience SA, Gowan Co., Haifa Group, Humintech GmbH, Isagro Spa, Israel Chemicals Ltd. and Protan AG and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Amino Acid for Agriculture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

L-glutamate

Lysine

Tryptophan

Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fertilizer

Fodder

Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Amino Acid for Agriculture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Amino Acid for Agriculture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Amino Acid for Agriculture sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Amino Acid for Agriculture sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Agri Life SOM Phytopharma (India) Ltd.

Aminocore

Futureco Bioscience SA

Gowan Co.

Haifa Group

Humintech GmbH

Isagro Spa

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Protan AG

Syngenta AG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Amino Acid for Agriculture Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Amino Acid for Agriculture Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Amino Acid for Agriculture Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Amino Acid for Agriculture Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Amino Acid for Agriculture Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Amino Acid for Agriculture Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Amino Aci

