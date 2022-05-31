Soil Inoculants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Soil Inoculants in global, including the following market information:

Global Soil Inoculants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Soil Inoculants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Soil Inoculants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Soil Inoculants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plant Growth Promoter Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Soil Inoculants include Advanced Biological Marketing, Brettyoung, Verdesian Lifesciences, Bayer CropScience, Dupont, Precision Laboratories, BASF, Novozymes and Queensland Agricultural Seeds, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Soil Inoculants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Soil Inoculants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Soil Inoculants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plant Growth Promoter Agent

Plant Resistant Stimulating Agent

Biocontrol Agent

Global Soil Inoculants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Soil Inoculants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cereals

Beans

Fruit

Vegetables

Other

Global Soil Inoculants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Soil Inoculants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Soil Inoculants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Soil Inoculants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Soil Inoculants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Soil Inoculants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Advanced Biological Marketing

Brettyoung

Verdesian Lifesciences

Bayer CropScience

Dupont

Precision Laboratories

BASF

Novozymes

Queensland Agricultural Seeds

Marrone Bio Innovations

Biofa

Xitebio Technologies

Biotech International

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7019275/global-soil-inoculants-forecast-2022-2028-436

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-soil-inoculants-forecast-2022-2028-436-7019275

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Soil Inoculants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Soil Inoculants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Soil Inoculants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Soil Inoculants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Soil Inoculants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Soil Inoculants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Soil Inoculants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Soil Inoculants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Soil Inoculants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Soil Inoculants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Soil Inoculants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Soil Inoculants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Soil Inoculants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soil Inoculants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Soil Inoculants Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soil Inoculants Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Soil Inoculants Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Plant Growth

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-soil-inoculants-forecast-2022-2028-436-7019275

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports: Microbial Soil Inoculants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global and Japan Soil Inoculants Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global and Japan Microbial Soil Inoculants Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Soil Inoculants Sales Market Report 2021