Soil Inoculants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Soil Inoculants in global, including the following market information:
Global Soil Inoculants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Soil Inoculants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Soil Inoculants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Soil Inoculants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plant Growth Promoter Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Soil Inoculants include Advanced Biological Marketing, Brettyoung, Verdesian Lifesciences, Bayer CropScience, Dupont, Precision Laboratories, BASF, Novozymes and Queensland Agricultural Seeds, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Soil Inoculants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Soil Inoculants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Soil Inoculants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plant Growth Promoter Agent
Plant Resistant Stimulating Agent
Biocontrol Agent
Global Soil Inoculants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Soil Inoculants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cereals
Beans
Fruit
Vegetables
Other
Global Soil Inoculants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Soil Inoculants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Soil Inoculants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Soil Inoculants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Soil Inoculants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Soil Inoculants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Advanced Biological Marketing
Brettyoung
Verdesian Lifesciences
Bayer CropScience
Dupont
Precision Laboratories
BASF
Novozymes
Queensland Agricultural Seeds
Marrone Bio Innovations
Biofa
Xitebio Technologies
Biotech International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Soil Inoculants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Soil Inoculants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Soil Inoculants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Soil Inoculants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Soil Inoculants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Soil Inoculants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Soil Inoculants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Soil Inoculants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Soil Inoculants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Soil Inoculants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Soil Inoculants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Soil Inoculants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Soil Inoculants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soil Inoculants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Soil Inoculants Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soil Inoculants Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Soil Inoculants Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Plant Growth
