Feeding DDGS Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Feeding DDGS in global, including the following market information:
Global Feeding DDGS Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Feeding DDGS Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Feeding DDGS companies in 2021 (%)
The global Feeding DDGS market was valued at 11040 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15520 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ordinary Grade (Protein Content below 30%) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Feeding DDGS include ADM, POET, Valero Energy, Pacific Ethanol, Green Plains, Flint Hills Resources, COFCO Biochemical, SDIC Bio Jilin and CHS Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Feeding DDGS manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Feeding DDGS Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Feeding DDGS Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ordinary Grade (Protein Content below 30%)
Premium Grade (Protein Content above 30%)
Global Feeding DDGS Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Feeding DDGS Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Swine Feed
Poultry Feed
Ruminant Feed
Others
Global Feeding DDGS Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Feeding DDGS Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Feeding DDGS revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Feeding DDGS revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Feeding DDGS sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Feeding DDGS sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ADM
POET
Valero Energy
Pacific Ethanol
Green Plains
Flint Hills Resources
COFCO Biochemical
SDIC Bio Jilin
CHS Inc
Greenfield Global
Jilin Fuel Alcohol
Alcogroup
CropEnergies
Pannonia Bio Zrt
Husky Energy
Ace Ethanol
Envien Group
Manildra Group
United Petroleum
Essentica
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Feeding DDGS Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Feeding DDGS Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Feeding DDGS Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Feeding DDGS Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Feeding DDGS Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Feeding DDGS Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Feeding DDGS Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Feeding DDGS Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Feeding DDGS Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Feeding DDGS Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Feeding DDGS Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Feeding DDGS Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Feeding DDGS Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feeding DDGS Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Feeding DDGS Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feeding DDGS Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Feeding DDGS Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Ordinary Grade (Protein Content below 30%)
