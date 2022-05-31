Uncategorized

Global Animal Feed Components Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Animal Feed Components market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Animal Feed Components market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Corn
Soybean Meal
Wheat
Fishmeal
Other
Segment by Application
Chickens
Pigs
Cattle
Fish
Others
By Company
Cargill
ADM
COFCO
Bunge
Louis Dreyfus
Wilmar International
Beidahuang Group
Ingredion Incorporated
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Animal Feed Components Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Animal Feed Components Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Corn
1.2.3 Soybean Meal
1.2.4 Wheat
1.2.5 Fishmeal
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Animal Feed Components Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chickens
1.3.3 Pigs
1.3.4 Cattle
1.3.5 Fish
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Animal Feed Components Production
2.1 Global Animal Feed Components Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Animal Feed Components Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Animal Feed Components Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Animal Feed Components Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Animal Feed Components Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Animal Feed Components Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Animal Feed Components Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Animal Feed Components Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Animal Feed Components Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Animal Feed Components Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Animal Feed Component

