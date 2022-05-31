Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Controlled-Environment Agriculture market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Controlled-Environment Agriculture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hydroponics
Aeroponics
Others
Segment by Application
Vegetable Cultivation
Fruit Planting
Others
By Company
AeroFarms
Gotham Greens
Plenty (Bright Farms)
Lufa Farms
Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture
Green Sense Farms
Garden Fresh Farms
Mirai
Sky Vegetables
TruLeaf
Urban Crops
Sky Greens
GreenLand
Scatil
Jingpeng
Metropolis Farms
Plantagon
Spread
Sanan Sino Science
Nongzhong Wulian
Vertical Harvest
Infinite Harvest
FarmedHere
Metro Farms
Green Spirit Farms
Indoor Harvest
Sundrop Farms
Alegria Fresh
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7026518/global-controlledenvironment-agriculture-2028-711
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Controlled-Environment Agriculture Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hydroponics
1.2.3 Aeroponics
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Vegetable Cultivation
1.3.3 Fruit Planting
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Production
2.1 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports: Global and China Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Sales Market Report 2021
Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market Research Report 2021