Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Semiconductor grade trimethyl aluminum (TMA) is an organic solvent soluble in ether and saturated hydrocarbons. It is a dimer in benzene, even in the gas phase, there are some dimers. Trimethyl aluminum burns in the air. It explodes when exposed to water, producing aluminum hydroxide and methane. It is a Lewis acid that can be combined with donors such as amines, phosphines, ethers and thioethers. This product can be made by heating metallic aluminum and dimethyl mercury; or made from metallic aluminum and methyl halide to make trihalotrimethyl dialuminum, and then react with metallic sodium. Trimethylaluminum is used as a catalyst for olefin polymerization, igniting fuel, and also used to prepare linear primary alcohols and olefins, and can be used for vapor deposition of metal organic compounds.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) in global, including the following market information:
Global Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
Global top five Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
6N Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) include Nouryon, Lanxess, Nanda Optoelectronics, Merck KGaA, Jiangxi Jiayin Optoelectronic Materials Co., Ltd., UP Chemical, Lake Materials and Anhui Yagesheng, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
6N
6.5N
Global Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
LED
Laser Diode
Transistor
Global Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
Key companies Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nouryon
Lanxess
Nanda Optoelectronics
Merck KGaA
Jiangxi Jiayin Optoelectronic Materials Co., Ltd.
UP Chemical
Lake Materials
Anhui Yagesheng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Semiconductor Grade Trimethyl Aluminum (TM
