Global Indoor Agriculture Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Indoor Agriculture market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Indoor Agriculture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Hydroponics
- Aeroponics
- Others
- Vegetable Cultivation
- Fruit Planting
- Others
- AeroFarms
- Gotham Greens
- Plenty (Bright Farms)
- Lufa Farms
- Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture
- Green Sense Farms
- Garden Fresh Farms
- Mirai
- Sky Vegetables
- TruLeaf
- Urban Crops
- Sky Greens
- GreenLand
- Scatil
- Jingpeng
- Metropolis Farms
- Plantagon
- Spread
- Sanan Sino Science
- Nongzhong Wulian
- Vertical Harvest
- Infinite Harvest
- FarmedHere
- Metro Farms
- Green Spirit Farms
- Indoor Harvest
- Sundrop Farms
- Alegria Fresh
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Indoor Agriculture Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Indoor Agriculture Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hydroponics
1.2.3 Aeroponics
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Indoor Agriculture Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Vegetable Cultivation
1.3.3 Fruit Planting
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Indoor Agriculture Production
2.1 Global Indoor Agriculture Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Indoor Agriculture Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Indoor Agriculture Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Indoor Agriculture Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Indoor Agriculture Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Indoor Agriculture Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Indoor Agriculture Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Indoor Agriculture Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Indoor Agriculture Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Indoor Agriculture Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Indoor Agriculture Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Indoor Agriculture by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Ind
