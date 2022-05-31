Uncategorized

Global Controlled-Environment Farming Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Controlled-Environment Farming market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Controlled-Environment Farming market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Hydroponics

  • Aeroponics

  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Vegetable Cultivation

  • Fruit Planting

  • Others

By Company

  • AeroFarms

  • Gotham Greens

  • Plenty (Bright Farms)

  • Lufa Farms

  • Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

  • Green Sense Farms

  • Garden Fresh Farms

  • Mirai

  • Sky Vegetables

  • TruLeaf

  • Urban Crops

  • Sky Greens

  • GreenLand

  • Scatil

  • Jingpeng

  • Metropolis Farms

  • Plantagon

  • Spread

  • Sanan Sino Science

  • Nongzhong Wulian

  • Vertical Harvest

  • Infinite Harvest

  • FarmedHere

  • Metro Farms

  • Green Spirit Farms

  • Indoor Harvest

  • Sundrop Farms

  • Alegria Fresh

Production by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • China

  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • U.K.

  • Italy

  • Russia

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • India

  • Australia

  • Taiwan

  • Indonesia

  • Thailand

  • Malaysia

  • Philippines

  • Vietnam

  • Latin America

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Turkey

  • Saudi Arabia

  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Controlled-Environment Farming Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hydroponics
1.2.3 Aeroponics
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Vegetable Cultivation
1.3.3 Fruit Planting
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Production
2.1 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Sales

