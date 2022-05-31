Global Controlled-Environment Farming Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Controlled-Environment Farming market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Controlled-Environment Farming market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Hydroponics
- Aeroponics
- Others
Segment by Application
- Vegetable Cultivation
- Fruit Planting
- Others
By Company
- AeroFarms
- Gotham Greens
- Plenty (Bright Farms)
- Lufa Farms
- Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture
- Green Sense Farms
- Garden Fresh Farms
- Mirai
- Sky Vegetables
- TruLeaf
- Urban Crops
- Sky Greens
- GreenLand
- Scatil
- Jingpeng
- Metropolis Farms
- Plantagon
- Spread
- Sanan Sino Science
- Nongzhong Wulian
- Vertical Harvest
- Infinite Harvest
- FarmedHere
- Metro Farms
- Green Spirit Farms
- Indoor Harvest
- Sundrop Farms
- Alegria Fresh
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Controlled-Environment Farming Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hydroponics
1.2.3 Aeroponics
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Vegetable Cultivation
1.3.3 Fruit Planting
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Production
2.1 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Sales
