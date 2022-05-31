Global Intelligent Farming Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Intelligent Farming market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Intelligent Farming market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Hydroponics
- Aeroponics
- Others
- Vegetable Cultivation
- Fruit Planting
- Others
- AeroFarms
- Gotham Greens
- Plenty (Bright Farms)
- Lufa Farms
- Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture
- Green Sense Farms
- Garden Fresh Farms
- Mirai
- Sky Vegetables
- TruLeaf
- Urban Crops
- Sky Greens
- GreenLand
- Scatil
- Jingpeng
- Metropolis Farms
- Plantagon
- Spread
- Sanan Sino Science
- Nongzhong Wulian
- Vertical Harvest
- Infinite Harvest
- FarmedHere
- Metro Farms
- Green Spirit Farms
- Indoor Harvest
- Sundrop Farms
- Alegria Fresh
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Intelligent Farming Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Intelligent Farming Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hydroponics
1.2.3 Aeroponics
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Intelligent Farming Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Vegetable Cultivation
1.3.3 Fruit Planting
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Intelligent Farming Production
2.1 Global Intelligent Farming Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Intelligent Farming Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Intelligent Farming Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Intelligent Farming Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Intelligent Farming Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Intelligent Farming Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Intelligent Farming Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Intelligent Farming Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Intelligent Farming Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Intelligent Farming Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Intelligent Farming Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Intelligent Farming by Region (2023-2028)
