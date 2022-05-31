Animal Feed Prebiotics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal Feed Prebiotics in global, including the following market information:
Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Animal Feed Prebiotics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Animal Feed Prebiotics market was valued at 3219.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5211 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Inulin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Animal Feed Prebiotics include Beneo, Baolingbao, Sensus, Meiji, Hayashiabara, Longlive, Nikon Shikuhin KaKo, Cosucra and QHT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Animal Feed Prebiotics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Inulin
Fructooligosaccharide
Isomaltooligosaccharide
Others
Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Poultry Feeds
Ruminant Feeds
Pig Feeds
Aquaculture Feeds
Others
Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Animal Feed Prebiotics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Animal Feed Prebiotics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Animal Feed Prebiotics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Animal Feed Prebiotics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Beneo
Baolingbao
Sensus
Meiji
Hayashiabara
Longlive
Nikon Shikuhin KaKo
Cosucra
QHT
Ingredion
NFBC
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7015631/global-animal-feed-prebiotics-forecast-2022-2028-450
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Animal Feed Prebiotics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Animal Feed Prebiotics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Animal Feed Prebiotics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Animal Feed Prebiotics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Feed Prebiotics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Animal Feed Prebiotics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Feed Prebiotics Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports: Global Prebiotics in Animal Feed Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Animal Feed Prebiotics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
2022-2027 Global and Regional Prebiotics in Animal Feed Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Prebiotics in Animal Feed Market Insights and Forecast to 2028