Animal Feed Prebiotics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal Feed Prebiotics in global, including the following market information:

Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Animal Feed Prebiotics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Animal Feed Prebiotics market was valued at 3219.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5211 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Inulin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Animal Feed Prebiotics include Beneo, Baolingbao, Sensus, Meiji, Hayashiabara, Longlive, Nikon Shikuhin KaKo, Cosucra and QHT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Animal Feed Prebiotics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Inulin

Fructooligosaccharide

Isomaltooligosaccharide

Others

Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Poultry Feeds

Ruminant Feeds

Pig Feeds

Aquaculture Feeds

Others

Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Animal Feed Prebiotics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Animal Feed Prebiotics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Animal Feed Prebiotics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Animal Feed Prebiotics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Beneo

Baolingbao

Sensus

Meiji

Hayashiabara

Longlive

Nikon Shikuhin KaKo

Cosucra

QHT

Ingredion

NFBC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Animal Feed Prebiotics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Animal Feed Prebiotics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Animal Feed Prebiotics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Animal Feed Prebiotics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Animal Feed Prebiotics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Feed Prebiotics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Animal Feed Prebiotics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Feed Prebiotics Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

