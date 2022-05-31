?-Methylnaphthalene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
?-Methylnaphthalene, also known as 2-methylnaphthalene, is a dangerous chemical of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
This report contains market size and forecasts of ?-Methylnaphthalene in global, including the following market information:
Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five ?-Methylnaphthalene companies in 2021 (%)
The global ?-Methylnaphthalene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
?97% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ?-Methylnaphthalene include Sinochem Hebei, Baowu Carbon Material Technology, Pengchen New Material Technology, Baoshun Technology and Shanxi Tianyu Coal Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ?-Methylnaphthalene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
?97%
?98%
Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Intermediate
Organic Synthesis
Other
Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies ?-Methylnaphthalene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies ?-Methylnaphthalene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies ?-Methylnaphthalene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies ?-Methylnaphthalene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sinochem Hebei
Baowu Carbon Material Technology
Pengchen New Material Technology
Baoshun Technology
Shanxi Tianyu Coal Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ?-Methylnaphthalene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ?-Methylnaphthalene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ?-Methylnaphthalene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers ?-Methylnaphthalene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ?-Methylnaphthalene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ?-Methylnaphthalene Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ?-Methylnaphthalene Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global ?-Methylnapht
