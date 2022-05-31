?-Methylnaphthalene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

?-Methylnaphthalene, also known as 2-methylnaphthalene, is a dangerous chemical of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

This report contains market size and forecasts of ?-Methylnaphthalene in global, including the following market information:

Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five ?-Methylnaphthalene companies in 2021 (%)

The global ?-Methylnaphthalene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

?97% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ?-Methylnaphthalene include Sinochem Hebei, Baowu Carbon Material Technology, Pengchen New Material Technology, Baoshun Technology and Shanxi Tianyu Coal Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ?-Methylnaphthalene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

?97%

?98%

Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Intermediate

Organic Synthesis

Other

Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ?-Methylnaphthalene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ?-Methylnaphthalene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ?-Methylnaphthalene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies ?-Methylnaphthalene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sinochem Hebei

Baowu Carbon Material Technology

Pengchen New Material Technology

Baoshun Technology

Shanxi Tianyu Coal Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ?-Methylnaphthalene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ?-Methylnaphthalene Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Sales by Companies

3.5 Global ?-Methylnaphthalene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ?-Methylnaphthalene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers ?-Methylnaphthalene Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ?-Methylnaphthalene Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ?-Methylnaphthalene Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ?-Methylnaphthalene Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global ?-Methylnapht

