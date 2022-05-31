Fish Meal Feed Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fish Meal Feed in global, including the following market information:
Global Fish Meal Feed Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fish Meal Feed Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7015675/global-fish-meal-feed-forecast-2022-2028-154
Global top five Fish Meal Feed companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fish Meal Feed market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Steam Dried(SD) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fish Meal Feed include Tasa, Austevoll Seafood ASA, Omega Protein, Coomarpes, Cermaq, FF Skagen, Kodiak Fishmeal and Havsbrun, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fish Meal Feed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fish Meal Feed Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fish Meal Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Steam Dried(SD)
- Flame Dried(FD)
Global Fish Meal Feed Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fish Meal Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aquaculture Feed
- Poultry Feed
- Pig Feed
- Pet Food
Global Fish Meal Feed Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fish Meal Feed Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fish Meal Feed revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fish Meal Feed revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fish Meal Feed sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Fish Meal Feed sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Tasa
- Austevoll Seafood ASA
- Omega Protein
- Coomarpes
- Cermaq
- FF Skagen
- Kodiak Fishmeal
- Havsbrun
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fish Meal Feed Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fish Meal Feed Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fish Meal Feed Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fish Meal Feed Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fish Meal Feed Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fish Meal Feed Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fish Meal Feed Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fish Meal Feed Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fish Meal Feed Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fish Meal Feed Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fish Meal Feed Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fish Meal Feed Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fish Meal Feed Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fish Meal Feed Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fish Meal Feed Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fish Meal Feed Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fish Meal Feed Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Steam Dried(SD)
4.1.3
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports: Fish Meal Feed Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fish Meal for Feed Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Fish Meal Feed Market Size Insights, Forecast to 2027