Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
All proteins contain nitrogen, but not all nitrogen is contained in proteins. Nitrogen-based compounds other than natural protein are commonly referred to as non-protein nitrogen (NPN) sources. Beef cattle have the ability to use natural protein or some NPN to meet their protein requirements. Non-protein nitrogen sources do not contain amino acids, and thus are not considered to be natural (i.e., true) protein. However, rumen microbes have the ability to convert NPN to protein in the presence of an adequate energy source. Common NPN sources include urea and biuret.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) in global, including the following market information:
Global Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Urea Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) include Daniels Midland Company, Borealis, Yara, The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, Molatek, Kemin, ADM Animal Nutrition, Alltech and Ridley Block Operations (CRYSTALYX), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Urea
Ammonium Bicarbonate
Biuret
Other
Global Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Other
Global Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Daniels Midland Company
Borealis
Yara
The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan
Molatek
Kemin
ADM Animal Nutrition
Alltech
Ridley Block Operations (CRYSTALYX)
Powell Feed and Milling
Incitec Pivot
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) Supplements (Animal Feeds) Companies in Global Mar
