Fibers for Nonwovens Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fiber is the basis of all nonwoven materials. Most natural fibers and chemical fibers can be used for non-woven materials. The statistical object of this report is fibrous materials used in nonwovens.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fibers for Nonwovens in global, including the following market information:
Global Fibers for Nonwovens Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fibers for Nonwovens Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Fibers for Nonwovens companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fibers for Nonwovens market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fibers for Nonwovens include Berry Global, Mogul, Kimberly-Clark, Monadnock Non-Woven, Toray, Fiberweb, Freudenberg, Don & Low and PFNonwovens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fibers for Nonwovens manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fibers for Nonwovens Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fibers for Nonwovens Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural Fiber
Synthetic Fiber
Global Fibers for Nonwovens Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fibers for Nonwovens Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hygiene Products
Industrial Supplies
Home Textiles
Clothing Fabric
Automotive
Face Mask
Other
Global Fibers for Nonwovens Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fibers for Nonwovens Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fibers for Nonwovens revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fibers for Nonwovens revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fibers for Nonwovens sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Fibers for Nonwovens sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Berry Global
Mogul
Kimberly-Clark
Monadnock Non-Woven
Toray
Fiberweb
Freudenberg
Don & Low
PFNonwovens
Irema
Ahlstrom-Munksjo
Hollingsworth & Vose
Sinopec
Hengtian Jiahua
Shandong Junfu Non-woven Fabric
Tianjin TEDA Clean Material
Xiamen Yanjiang New Materials
Chongqing Zaisheng Technology
Ruiguang Group
Xinlong Holdings
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fibers for Nonwovens Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fibers for Nonwovens Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fibers for Nonwovens Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fibers for Nonwovens Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fibers for Nonwovens Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fibers for Nonwovens Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fibers for Nonwovens Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fibers for Nonwovens Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fibers for Nonwovens Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fibers for Nonwovens Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fibers for Nonwovens Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fibers for Nonwovens Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fibers for Nonwovens Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fibers for Nonwovens Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fibers for Nonwovens Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fibers for Nonwovens Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
