Phosphorus Feed Supplement Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Calcium phosphates, the most widely used phosphate supplements, supply essential minerals for the development of strong teeth and bones in livestock, poultry, and pets. Feed-grade calcium phosphates include dicalcium phosphate (DCP), monocalcium phosphate (MCP), and tricalcium phosphate (TCP).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Phosphorus Feed Supplement in global, including the following market information:
Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Phosphorus Feed Supplement companies in 2021 (%)
The global Phosphorus Feed Supplement market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Phosphorus Feed Supplement include Purina Animal Nutrition, S.I.N. HELLAS, Bioarmor, Lexington, Josera, Difagri, Meadow Feeds, marstall and INTERMAG. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Phosphorus Feed Supplement manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dry
Liquid
Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cattle
Poultry
Sheep
Goat
Other
Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Phosphorus Feed Supplement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Phosphorus Feed Supplement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Phosphorus Feed Supplement sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Phosphorus Feed Supplement sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Purina Animal Nutrition
S.I.N. HELLAS
Bioarmor
Lexington
Josera
Difagri
Meadow Feeds
marstall
INTERMAG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Phosphorus Feed Supplement Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Phosphorus Feed Supplement Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phosphorus Feed Supplement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Phosphorus Feed Supplement Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phosphorus Feed Supplement Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phosphorus Feed Supplement Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phosphoru
