Phosphorus Feed Supplement Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Calcium phosphates, the most widely used phosphate supplements, supply essential minerals for the development of strong teeth and bones in livestock, poultry, and pets. Feed-grade calcium phosphates include dicalcium phosphate (DCP), monocalcium phosphate (MCP), and tricalcium phosphate (TCP).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Phosphorus Feed Supplement in global, including the following market information:

Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Phosphorus Feed Supplement companies in 2021 (%)

The global Phosphorus Feed Supplement market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dry Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Phosphorus Feed Supplement include Purina Animal Nutrition, S.I.N. HELLAS, Bioarmor, Lexington, Josera, Difagri, Meadow Feeds, marstall and INTERMAG. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Phosphorus Feed Supplement manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dry

Liquid

Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cattle

Poultry

Sheep

Goat

Other

Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Phosphorus Feed Supplement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Phosphorus Feed Supplement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Phosphorus Feed Supplement sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Phosphorus Feed Supplement sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Purina Animal Nutrition

S.I.N. HELLAS

Bioarmor

Lexington

Josera

Difagri

Meadow Feeds

marstall

INTERMAG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Phosphorus Feed Supplement Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Phosphorus Feed Supplement Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Phosphorus Feed Supplement Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phosphorus Feed Supplement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Phosphorus Feed Supplement Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phosphorus Feed Supplement Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phosphorus Feed Supplement Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phosphoru

