Sewage Sludge Recycle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sewage Sludge Recycle in Global, including the following market information:
Global Sewage Sludge Recycle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sewage Sludge Recycle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dewatering Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sewage Sludge Recycle include Mitsubishi Materials, Veolia, SolarTiger, SFC Environmental Technologies, Envar, Thermo-System, Schwarting-Biosystem, VTA Austria and Parkson Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sewage Sludge Recycle companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sewage Sludge Recycle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sewage Sludge Recycle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dewatering
Anaerobic Treatment
Composting
Drying (solar)
Incineration
Others
Global Sewage Sludge Recycle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sewage Sludge Recycle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agricultural
Industrial
Others
Global Sewage Sludge Recycle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Sewage Sludge Recycle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sewage Sludge Recycle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sewage Sludge Recycle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mitsubishi Materials
Veolia
SolarTiger
SFC Environmental Technologies
Envar
Thermo-System
Schwarting-Biosystem
VTA Austria
Parkson Corporation
AllertonUK
Xylem
Eliquo Water Group
Antaco UK
Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies
Ingelia
ZSW
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sewage Sludge Recycle Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sewage Sludge Recycle Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sewage Sludge Recycle Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sewage Sludge Recycle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sewage Sludge Recycle Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sewage Sludge Recycle Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sewage Sludge Recycle Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sewage Sludge Recycle Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Sewage Sludge Recycle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Sewage Sludge Recycle Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sewage Sludge Recycle Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sewage Sludge Recycle Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sewage Sludge Recycle Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
