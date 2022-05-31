Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing in global, including the following market information:

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/146662/global-oil-tubular-goods-casing-tubing-forecast-market-2022-2028-234

Global top five Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Casing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing include Tenaris, Vallourec, TMK Group, TPCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, U. S. Steel Tubular Products, ArcelorMittal, SANDVIK and Zekelman Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Casing

Tubing

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Onshore

Offshore

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tenaris

Vallourec

TMK Group

TPCO

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

U. S. Steel Tubular Products

ArcelorMittal

SANDVIK

Zekelman Industries

SB international Inc

Continental Alloys & Services

Baosteel

Changbao

Hengyang Valin Steel Tube

JFE

Interpipe

Voestalpine

Evraz

JESCO

Jindal Saw

Maharashtra

SeAH Steel

Nexteel

Hyundai Hysco

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/146662/global-oil-tubular-goods-casing-tubing-forecast-market-2022-2028-234

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/146662/global-oil-tubular-goods-casing-tubing-forecast-market-2022-2028-234

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

