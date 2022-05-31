Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing in global, including the following market information:
Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Casing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing include Tenaris, Vallourec, TMK Group, TPCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, U. S. Steel Tubular Products, ArcelorMittal, SANDVIK and Zekelman Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Casing
Tubing
Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Onshore
Offshore
Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tenaris
Vallourec
TMK Group
TPCO
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
U. S. Steel Tubular Products
ArcelorMittal
SANDVIK
Zekelman Industries
SB international Inc
Continental Alloys & Services
Baosteel
Changbao
Hengyang Valin Steel Tube
JFE
Interpipe
Voestalpine
Evraz
JESCO
Jindal Saw
Maharashtra
SeAH Steel
Nexteel
Hyundai Hysco
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Casing and Tubing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
