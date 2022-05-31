Tungstic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tungstic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Tungstic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tungstic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Tungstic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tungstic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monohydrate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tungstic Acid include Mubychem, H.C. Starck, Almonty Industries, Helix Multichem, Otto Chemie Pvt Ltd and Tomiyama Pure Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tungstic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tungstic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tungstic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monohydrate

Hemihydrate

Global Tungstic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tungstic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textile Mordant

Textile Dye

Global Tungstic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tungstic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tungstic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tungstic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tungstic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Tungstic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mubychem

H.C. Starck

Almonty Industries

Helix Multichem

Otto Chemie Pvt Ltd

Tomiyama Pure Chemical

