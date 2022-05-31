Silver Tungsten Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silver Tungsten in global, including the following market information:
Global Silver Tungsten Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Silver Tungsten Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Silver Tungsten companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silver Tungsten market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
AgW30 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silver Tungsten include Giant Metal, Advanced Engineering Materials, Baoji Kedipu New Material, HOSO METAL, Modison Metal, Metal Cutting Corporation, Mi-Tech Tungsten Metals, Seunglim Electric Co.,Ltd and Shenyang Top New Material. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silver Tungsten manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silver Tungsten Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Silver Tungsten Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
AgW30
AgW40
AgW50
AgW55
AgW60
AgW65
AgW70
AgW75
AgW80
Global Silver Tungsten Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Silver Tungsten Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electrode Materials
Welding Materials
Global Silver Tungsten Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Silver Tungsten Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Silver Tungsten revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Silver Tungsten revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Silver Tungsten sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Silver Tungsten sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Giant Metal
Advanced Engineering Materials
Baoji Kedipu New Material
HOSO METAL
Modison Metal
Metal Cutting Corporation
Mi-Tech Tungsten Metals
Seunglim Electric Co.,Ltd
Shenyang Top New Material
