Enzymes In Food Processing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Enzymes are proteins that act as biological catalysts (biocatalysts). Food Enzymes refer to a type of enzymes used in food production
This report contains market size and forecasts of Enzymes In Food Processing in global, including the following market information:
Global Enzymes In Food Processing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Enzymes In Food Processing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Enzymes In Food Processing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Enzymes In Food Processing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Protease Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Enzymes In Food Processing include Novozymes, DuPont, AB Enzymes, DSM, Chr. Hansen Holding, Amano Enzyme, Ajinomoto, Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics and Advanced Enzyme Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Enzymes In Food Processing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Enzymes In Food Processing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Enzymes In Food Processing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Protease
Transglutaminase
?-Amylase
Lactase
Lipase
Xylanase
Others
Global Enzymes In Food Processing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Enzymes In Food Processing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Meat
Fish
Dairy
Flour
Other
Global Enzymes In Food Processing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Enzymes In Food Processing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Enzymes In Food Processing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Enzymes In Food Processing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Enzymes In Food Processing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Enzymes In Food Processing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Novozymes
DuPont
AB Enzymes
DSM
Chr. Hansen Holding
Amano Enzyme
Ajinomoto
Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics
Advanced Enzyme Technologies
TFI GmbH
Micro-Tech Foods Ingredients
BDF Natural Ingredients
Yiming Biological
Taixing Dongsheng
Kinry
Pangbo Biological
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Enzymes In Food Processing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Enzymes In Food Processing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Enzymes In Food Processing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Enzymes In Food Processing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Enzymes In Food Processing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Enzymes In Food Processing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Enzymes In Food Processing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Enzymes In Food Processing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Enzymes In Food Processing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Enzymes In Food Processing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Enzymes In Food Processing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Enzymes In Food Processing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Enzymes In Food Processing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enzymes In Food Processing Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Enzymes In Food Processing Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enzymes I
