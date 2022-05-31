Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ceramic additive manufacturing (C-AM) is highlighted as a technology that can overcome the inherent limitations of ceramics such as processability and formability. This process creates a structure by slicing a 3D model and stacking ceramic materials layer-by-layer without mold or machining.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material include 3D Cream, ExOne, Formlabs, Lithoz, Prodways, Admatec, Tethon 3D and Kwambio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Resin

Others

Global Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Others

Global Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3D Cream

ExOne

Formlabs

Lithoz

Prodways

Admatec

Tethon 3D

Kwambio

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 C

