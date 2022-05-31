Millimeter-wave Substrates Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Millimeter-wave Substrates in global, including the following market information:

Global Millimeter-wave Substrates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Millimeter-wave Substrates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Millimeter-wave Substrates companies in 2021 (%)

The global Millimeter-wave Substrates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

LCP Substrate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Millimeter-wave Substrates include Daikin, JFE, Doosan, Dupont, Hitachi Chemical, Toyobo, Toray, Kaneka and Kolon. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Millimeter-wave Substrates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Millimeter-wave Substrates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Millimeter-wave Substrates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

LCP Substrate

PI Substrate

PTFE Substrate

Others

Global Millimeter-wave Substrates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Millimeter-wave Substrates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Phones

Base Stations

Peripherals

Global Millimeter-wave Substrates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Millimeter-wave Substrates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Millimeter-wave Substrates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Millimeter-wave Substrates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Millimeter-wave Substrates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Millimeter-wave Substrates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Daikin

JFE

Doosan

Dupont

Hitachi Chemical

Toyobo

Toray

Kaneka

Kolon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Millimeter-wave Substrates Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Millimeter-wave Substrates Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Millimeter-wave Substrates Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Millimeter-wave Substrates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Millimeter-wave Substrates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Millimeter-wave Substrates Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Millimeter-wave Substrates Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Millimeter-wave Substrates Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Millimeter-wave Substrates Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Millimeter-wave Substrates Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Millimeter-wave Substrates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Millimeter-wave Substrates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Millimeter-wave Substrates Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Millimeter-wave Substrates Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Millimeter-wave Substrates Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Millimete

