Ferro Tungsten Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ferro Tungsten in global, including the following market information:

Global Ferro Tungsten Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ferro Tungsten Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Ferro Tungsten companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ferro Tungsten market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

(2N) 99% Ferro Tungsten Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ferro Tungsten include China Tungsten & Hightech Materials, Betek GmbH & Co KG, Chongyi Zhangyuan Tungsten, Jayesh Group, Xiamen Tungsten, Mi-Tech Tungsten Metals, Tima Tungsten, Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten and Japan New Metals and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ferro Tungsten manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ferro Tungsten Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ferro Tungsten Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

(2N) 99% Ferro Tungsten

(3N) 99.9% Ferro Tungsten

(4N) 99.99% Ferro Tungsten

(5N) 99.999% Ferro Tungsten

Global Ferro Tungsten Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ferro Tungsten Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Castings & Welding Electrode

Others

Global Ferro Tungsten Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ferro Tungsten Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ferro Tungsten revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ferro Tungsten revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ferro Tungsten sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Ferro Tungsten sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

China Tungsten & Hightech Materials

Betek GmbH & Co KG

Chongyi Zhangyuan Tungsten

Jayesh Group

Xiamen Tungsten

Mi-Tech Tungsten Metals

Tima Tungsten

Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten

Japan New Metals

Kamman Group

