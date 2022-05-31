BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non Shrink Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging include Innovia Films (CCL), Treofan Group, Taghleef Industries Group, SIBUR (Biaxplen), Yunnan Energy New Materials Group, Tatrafan, Shenda Group, FSPG HI-TECH CO and Shiner International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Non Shrink
Medium Shrink
High-Shrink
Printable Shrink
Global BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hard Pack
Soft Pack
Clear Wrap
Bundle Wrap
Global BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Innovia Films (CCL)
Treofan Group
Taghleef Industries Group
SIBUR (Biaxplen)
Yunnan Energy New Materials Group
Tatrafan
Shenda Group
FSPG HI-TECH CO
Shiner International
Jiangyin Zhongda Flexible New Material
Stenta Films (M) Sdn Bhd
WATERFALL
Zhanjiang Packaging
Firsta Group
Irplast S.p.A.
Daelim Industrial
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 BOPP Films for Tobacco Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 BOPP Films
