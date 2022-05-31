Global Heat Transfer Film Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Heat Transfer Film market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heat Transfer Film market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Heat Transfer Film market size is estimated to be worth US$ 6592.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 8270 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Heat Transfer Vinyl accounting for % of the Heat Transfer Film global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Textile was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Heat Transfer Film Scope and Market Size

Heat Transfer Film market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heat Transfer Film market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Heat Transfer Film market size by players, Ingecal and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/173103/heat-transfer-film

Segment by Type

Heat Transfer Vinyl

Heat Transfer Plastic Film

Heat Transfer Paper

Segment by Application

Textile

Construction

Furniture/Wooden

Consumer Goods Packaging

Other

By Company

Stahls’ Inc

Chemica US Corp

Dae Ha Co. Ltd.

Innovia Films Limited

Avery Dennison Corp

Siser Srl

Hexis Corporation

Poli-Tape Group

Hanse Corporation

MINSEO Co

Unimark Heat Transfer Co

SEF Textile

Advanced Display Materials

Neenah

RTape Corp

Decoral System

Cumption

Liyang

Taizhou Lianqi Printing Packing

Xuetai

Armor Group

Todaytec

The report on the Marine Soft-Sided Coolers market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Marine Soft-Sided Coolerswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Marine Soft-Sided Coolerssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Heat Transfer Filmcompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Heat Transfer Film Product Introduction

1.2 Global Heat Transfer Film Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Heat Transfer Film Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Heat Transfer Film Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Heat Transfer Film Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Heat Transfer Film Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Heat Transfer Film Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Heat Transfer Film Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Heat Transfer Film in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Heat Transfer Film Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Heat Transfer Film Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Heat Transfer Film Industry Trends

1.5.2 Heat Transfer Film Market Drivers

1.5.3 Heat Transfer Film Market Challenges

1.5.4 Heat Transfer Film Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Heat Transfer Film Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Heat Transfer Vinyl

2.1.2 Heat Transfer Plastic Film

2.1.3 Heat Transfer Paper

2.2 Global Heat Transfer Film Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Heat Transfer Film Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Heat Transfer Film Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Heat Transfer Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Heat Transfer Film Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Heat Transfer Film Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Heat Transfer Film Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Heat Transfer Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Heat Transfer Film Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Textile

3.1.2 Construction

3.1.3 Furniture/Wooden

3.1.4 Consumer Goods Packaging

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global Heat Transfer Film Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Heat Transfer Film Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Heat Transfer Film Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Heat Transfer Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Heat Transfer Film Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Heat Transfer Film Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Heat Transfer Film Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Heat Transfer Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Heat Transfer Film Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Heat Transfer Film Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Heat Transfer Film Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Heat Transfer Film Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Heat Transfer Film Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Heat Transfer Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Heat Transfer Film Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Heat Transfer Film Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Heat Transfer Film in 2021

4.2.3 Global Heat Transfer Film Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Heat Transfer Film Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Heat Transfer Film Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Heat Transfer Film Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Heat Transfer Film Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Heat Transfer Film Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Heat Transfer Film Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Heat Transfer Film Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Heat Transfer Film Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Heat Transfer Film Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Heat Transfer Film Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Heat Transfer Film Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Heat Transfer Film Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Heat Transfer Film Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Heat Transfer Film Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Heat Transfer Film Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Heat Transfer Film Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Heat Transfer Film Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Film Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Heat Transfer Film Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Heat Transfer Film Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Transfer Film Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Stahls’ Inc

7.1.1 Stahls’ Inc Corporation Information

7.1.2 Stahls’ Inc Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Stahls’ Inc Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Stahls’ Inc Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

7.1.5 Stahls’ Inc Recent Development

7.2 Chemica US Corp

7.2.1 Chemica US Corp Corporation Information

7.2.2 Chemica US Corp Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Chemica US Corp Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Chemica US Corp Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

7.2.5 Chemica US Corp Recent Development

7.3 Dae Ha Co. Ltd.

7.3.1 Dae Ha Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dae Ha Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Dae Ha Co. Ltd. Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Dae Ha Co. Ltd. Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

7.3.5 Dae Ha Co. Ltd. Recent Development

7.4 Innovia Films Limited

7.4.1 Innovia Films Limited Corporation Information

7.4.2 Innovia Films Limited Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Innovia Films Limited Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Innovia Films Limited Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

7.4.5 Innovia Films Limited Recent Development

7.5 Avery Dennison Corp

7.5.1 Avery Dennison Corp Corporation Information

7.5.2 Avery Dennison Corp Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Avery Dennison Corp Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Avery Dennison Corp Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

7.5.5 Avery Dennison Corp Recent Development

7.6 Siser Srl

7.6.1 Siser Srl Corporation Information

7.6.2 Siser Srl Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Siser Srl Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Siser Srl Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

7.6.5 Siser Srl Recent Development

7.7 Hexis Corporation

7.7.1 Hexis Corporation Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hexis Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hexis Corporation Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hexis Corporation Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

7.7.5 Hexis Corporation Recent Development

7.8 Poli-Tape Group

7.8.1 Poli-Tape Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Poli-Tape Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Poli-Tape Group Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Poli-Tape Group Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

7.8.5 Poli-Tape Group Recent Development

7.9 Hanse Corporation

7.9.1 Hanse Corporation Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hanse Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hanse Corporation Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hanse Corporation Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

7.9.5 Hanse Corporation Recent Development

7.10 MINSEO Co

7.10.1 MINSEO Co Corporation Information

7.10.2 MINSEO Co Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 MINSEO Co Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 MINSEO Co Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

7.10.5 MINSEO Co Recent Development

7.11 Unimark Heat Transfer Co

7.11.1 Unimark Heat Transfer Co Corporation Information

7.11.2 Unimark Heat Transfer Co Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Unimark Heat Transfer Co Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Unimark Heat Transfer Co Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

7.11.5 Unimark Heat Transfer Co Recent Development

7.12 SEF Textile

7.12.1 SEF Textile Corporation Information

7.12.2 SEF Textile Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 SEF Textile Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 SEF Textile Products Offered

7.12.5 SEF Textile Recent Development

7.13 Advanced Display Materials

7.13.1 Advanced Display Materials Corporation Information

7.13.2 Advanced Display Materials Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Advanced Display Materials Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Advanced Display Materials Products Offered

7.13.5 Advanced Display Materials Recent Development

7.14 Neenah

7.14.1 Neenah Corporation Information

7.14.2 Neenah Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Neenah Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Neenah Products Offered

7.14.5 Neenah Recent Development

7.15 RTape Corp

7.15.1 RTape Corp Corporation Information

7.15.2 RTape Corp Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 RTape Corp Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 RTape Corp Products Offered

7.15.5 RTape Corp Recent Development

7.16 Decoral System

7.16.1 Decoral System Corporation Information

7.16.2 Decoral System Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Decoral System Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Decoral System Products Offered

7.16.5 Decoral System Recent Development

7.17 Cumption

7.17.1 Cumption Corporation Information

7.17.2 Cumption Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Cumption Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Cumption Products Offered

7.17.5 Cumption Recent Development

7.18 Liyang

7.18.1 Liyang Corporation Information

7.18.2 Liyang Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Liyang Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Liyang Products Offered

7.18.5 Liyang Recent Development

7.19 Taizhou Lianqi Printing Packing

7.19.1 Taizhou Lianqi Printing Packing Corporation Information

7.19.2 Taizhou Lianqi Printing Packing Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Taizhou Lianqi Printing Packing Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Taizhou Lianqi Printing Packing Products Offered

7.19.5 Taizhou Lianqi Printing Packing Recent Development

7.20 Xuetai

7.20.1 Xuetai Corporation Information

7.20.2 Xuetai Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Xuetai Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Xuetai Products Offered

7.20.5 Xuetai Recent Development

7.21 Armor Group

7.21.1 Armor Group Corporation Information

7.21.2 Armor Group Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Armor Group Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Armor Group Products Offered

7.21.5 Armor Group Recent Development

7.22 Todaytec

7.22.1 Todaytec Corporation Information

7.22.2 Todaytec Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Todaytec Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Todaytec Products Offered

7.22.5 Todaytec Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Heat Transfer Film Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Heat Transfer Film Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Heat Transfer Film Distributors

8.3 Heat Transfer Film Production Mode & Process

8.4 Heat Transfer Film Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Heat Transfer Film Sales Channels

8.4.2 Heat Transfer Film Distributors

8.5 Heat Transfer Film Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/173103/heat-transfer-film

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com