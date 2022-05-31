Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Native inulin accounting for % of the Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Bakery was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Scope and Market Size

Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/161490/inulin-fructooligosaccharide

Segment by Type

Native inulin

FOS from sugar

FOS from inulin

Segment by Application

Bakery

Soft Drinks

Fruit Beverages

Dairy Drink

Dairy Foods

Baby Foods

Animal Foods

Nutrition Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Company

Beneo

Tereos

Sensus

Cosucra

The Tierra Group

The report on the Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Product Introduction

1.2 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Industry Trends

1.5.2 Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Drivers

1.5.3 Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Challenges

1.5.4 Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Native inulin

2.1.2 FOS from sugar

2.1.3 FOS from inulin

2.2 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Bakery

3.1.2 Soft Drinks

3.1.3 Fruit Beverages

3.1.4 Dairy Drink

3.1.5 Dairy Foods

3.1.6 Baby Foods

3.1.7 Animal Foods

3.1.8 Nutrition Supplements

3.1.9 Pharmaceutical

3.1.10 Others

3.2 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide in 2021

4.2.3 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Beneo

7.1.1 Beneo Corporation Information

7.1.2 Beneo Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Beneo Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Beneo Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Products Offered

7.1.5 Beneo Recent Development

7.2 Tereos

7.2.1 Tereos Corporation Information

7.2.2 Tereos Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Tereos Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Tereos Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Products Offered

7.2.5 Tereos Recent Development

7.3 Sensus

7.3.1 Sensus Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sensus Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sensus Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sensus Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Products Offered

7.3.5 Sensus Recent Development

7.4 Cosucra

7.4.1 Cosucra Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cosucra Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Cosucra Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Cosucra Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Products Offered

7.4.5 Cosucra Recent Development

7.5 The Tierra Group

7.5.1 The Tierra Group Corporation Information

7.5.2 The Tierra Group Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 The Tierra Group Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 The Tierra Group Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Products Offered

7.5.5 The Tierra Group Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Distributors

8.3 Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Production Mode & Process

8.4 Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Sales Channels

8.4.2 Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Distributors

8.5 Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/161490/inulin-fructooligosaccharide

