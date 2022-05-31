Food Plastic Wrap Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Food Plastic Wrap market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Plastic Wrap market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Food Plastic Wrap market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

PE

PVC

PVDC

Others

Segment by Application

Household

Supermarkets

Restaurants

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Glad

Saran

AEP Industries

Polyvinyl Films

Wrap Film Systems

Lakeland

Wrapex

Linpac Packaging

Melitta

Comcoplast

Fora

Victor

Wentus Kunststoff

Sphere

Publi Embal

Koroplast

Pro-Pack

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Food Plastic Wrap consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Food Plastic Wrap market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Food Plastic Wrap manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Food Plastic Wrap with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Food Plastic Wrap submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Food Plastic Wrap companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Food Plastic Wrap Product Introduction

1.2 Global Food Plastic Wrap Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Food Plastic Wrap Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Food Plastic Wrap Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Food Plastic Wrap Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Food Plastic Wrap Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Food Plastic Wrap Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Food Plastic Wrap Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Food Plastic Wrap in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Food Plastic Wrap Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Food Plastic Wrap Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Food Plastic Wrap Industry Trends

1.5.2 Food Plastic Wrap Market Drivers

1.5.3 Food Plastic Wrap Market Challenges

1.5.4 Food Plastic Wrap Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Food Plastic Wrap Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 PE

2.1.2 PVC

2.1.3 PVDC

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Food Plastic Wrap Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Food Plastic Wrap Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Food Plastic Wrap Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Food Plastic Wrap Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Food Plastic Wrap Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Food Plastic Wrap Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Food Plastic Wrap Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Food Plastic Wrap Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Food Plastic Wrap Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Household

3.1.2 Supermarkets

3.1.3 Restaurants

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Food Plastic Wrap Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Food Plastic Wrap Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Food Plastic Wrap Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Food Plastic Wrap Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Food Plastic Wrap Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Food Plastic Wrap Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Food Plastic Wrap Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Food Plastic Wrap Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Food Plastic Wrap Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Food Plastic Wrap Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Food Plastic Wrap Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Food Plastic Wrap Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Food Plastic Wrap Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Food Plastic Wrap Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Food Plastic Wrap Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Food Plastic Wrap Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Food Plastic Wrap in 2021

4.2.3 Global Food Plastic Wrap Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Food Plastic Wrap Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Food Plastic Wrap Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Food Plastic Wrap Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Food Plastic Wrap Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Food Plastic Wrap Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Food Plastic Wrap Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Food Plastic Wrap Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Food Plastic Wrap Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Food Plastic Wrap Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Food Plastic Wrap Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Food Plastic Wrap Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Food Plastic Wrap Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Food Plastic Wrap Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Food Plastic Wrap Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Food Plastic Wrap Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Food Plastic Wrap Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Food Plastic Wrap Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Food Plastic Wrap Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Food Plastic Wrap Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Food Plastic Wrap Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Food Plastic Wrap Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Food Plastic Wrap Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Food Plastic Wrap Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Food Plastic Wrap Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Food Plastic Wrap Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Food Plastic Wrap Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Glad

7.1.1 Glad Corporation Information

7.1.2 Glad Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Glad Food Plastic Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Glad Food Plastic Wrap Products Offered

7.1.5 Glad Recent Development

7.2 Saran

7.2.1 Saran Corporation Information

7.2.2 Saran Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Saran Food Plastic Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Saran Food Plastic Wrap Products Offered

7.2.5 Saran Recent Development

7.3 AEP Industries

7.3.1 AEP Industries Corporation Information

7.3.2 AEP Industries Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 AEP Industries Food Plastic Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 AEP Industries Food Plastic Wrap Products Offered

7.3.5 AEP Industries Recent Development

7.4 Polyvinyl Films

7.4.1 Polyvinyl Films Corporation Information

7.4.2 Polyvinyl Films Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Polyvinyl Films Food Plastic Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Polyvinyl Films Food Plastic Wrap Products Offered

7.4.5 Polyvinyl Films Recent Development

7.5 Wrap Film Systems

7.5.1 Wrap Film Systems Corporation Information

7.5.2 Wrap Film Systems Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Wrap Film Systems Food Plastic Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Wrap Film Systems Food Plastic Wrap Products Offered

7.5.5 Wrap Film Systems Recent Development

7.6 Lakeland

7.6.1 Lakeland Corporation Information

7.6.2 Lakeland Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Lakeland Food Plastic Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Lakeland Food Plastic Wrap Products Offered

7.6.5 Lakeland Recent Development

7.7 Wrapex

7.7.1 Wrapex Corporation Information

7.7.2 Wrapex Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Wrapex Food Plastic Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Wrapex Food Plastic Wrap Products Offered

7.7.5 Wrapex Recent Development

7.8 Linpac Packaging

7.8.1 Linpac Packaging Corporation Information

7.8.2 Linpac Packaging Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Linpac Packaging Food Plastic Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Linpac Packaging Food Plastic Wrap Products Offered

7.8.5 Linpac Packaging Recent Development

7.9 Melitta

7.9.1 Melitta Corporation Information

7.9.2 Melitta Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Melitta Food Plastic Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Melitta Food Plastic Wrap Products Offered

7.9.5 Melitta Recent Development

7.10 Comcoplast

7.10.1 Comcoplast Corporation Information

7.10.2 Comcoplast Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Comcoplast Food Plastic Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Comcoplast Food Plastic Wrap Products Offered

7.10.5 Comcoplast Recent Development

7.11 Fora

7.11.1 Fora Corporation Information

7.11.2 Fora Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Fora Food Plastic Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Fora Food Plastic Wrap Products Offered

7.11.5 Fora Recent Development

7.12 Victor

7.12.1 Victor Corporation Information

7.12.2 Victor Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Victor Food Plastic Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Victor Products Offered

7.12.5 Victor Recent Development

7.13 Wentus Kunststoff

7.13.1 Wentus Kunststoff Corporation Information

7.13.2 Wentus Kunststoff Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Wentus Kunststoff Food Plastic Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Wentus Kunststoff Products Offered

7.13.5 Wentus Kunststoff Recent Development

7.14 Sphere

7.14.1 Sphere Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sphere Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Sphere Food Plastic Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Sphere Products Offered

7.14.5 Sphere Recent Development

7.15 Publi Embal

7.15.1 Publi Embal Corporation Information

7.15.2 Publi Embal Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Publi Embal Food Plastic Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Publi Embal Products Offered

7.15.5 Publi Embal Recent Development

7.16 Koroplast

7.16.1 Koroplast Corporation Information

7.16.2 Koroplast Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Koroplast Food Plastic Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Koroplast Products Offered

7.16.5 Koroplast Recent Development

7.17 Pro-Pack

7.17.1 Pro-Pack Corporation Information

7.17.2 Pro-Pack Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Pro-Pack Food Plastic Wrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Pro-Pack Products Offered

7.17.5 Pro-Pack Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Food Plastic Wrap Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Food Plastic Wrap Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Food Plastic Wrap Distributors

8.3 Food Plastic Wrap Production Mode & Process

8.4 Food Plastic Wrap Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Food Plastic Wrap Sales Channels

8.4.2 Food Plastic Wrap Distributors

8.5 Food Plastic Wrap Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

