High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States High Voltage Three-Phase Motor market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the High Voltage Three-Phase Motor market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Asynchronous Motor

Synchronous Motor

Segment by Application

Machinery

Metallurgical

Petrochemical Industry

Food & Beverage

Chemical Industry

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Wolong Electric Drive

Wannan Electric Machine

Huali Group

Zhongda Electric Co., Ltd.

Changli Group

Jiangsu Xi’anda Explosion-proof Co.,Ltd

Jiangxi Special Electric Motor

SIEMENS

ABB

Simo

Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing

NIDEC

Lanzhou Electric Machinery

Shandong Kaiyuan Motor

Jiadian Co., Ltd.

Weg (Nantong) Electric Motor Manufacturing

Shanghai Top Motor Co., Ltd.

Hebei Electric Motor Co., Ltd.

Able Motor

Chongqing Shi Li Meng Motor

TECO

Shanxi Electric Motor Manufacturing

Regal Beloit

CLP Motor

Hengli Motor

Shandong Lijiu Electrical Machinery Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Raleigh

Shanghai Electric Machinery

MOONS’ Electric

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of High Voltage Three-Phase Motor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High Voltage Three-Phase Motor with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of High Voltage Three-Phase Motor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> High Voltage Three-Phase Motor companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Product Introduction

1.2 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States High Voltage Three-Phase Motor in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Dynamics

1.5.1 High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Industry Trends

1.5.2 High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Drivers

1.5.3 High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Challenges

1.5.4 High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Asynchronous Motor

2.1.2 Synchronous Motor

2.2 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Machinery

3.1.2 Metallurgical

3.1.3 Petrochemical Industry

3.1.4 Food & Beverage

3.1.5 Chemical Industry

3.1.6 Other

3.2 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of High Voltage Three-Phase Motor in 2021

4.2.3 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size by Region

5.1 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Wolong Electric Drive

7.1.1 Wolong Electric Drive Corporation Information

7.1.2 Wolong Electric Drive Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Wolong Electric Drive High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Wolong Electric Drive High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Products Offered

7.1.5 Wolong Electric Drive Recent Development

7.2 Wannan Electric Machine

7.2.1 Wannan Electric Machine Corporation Information

7.2.2 Wannan Electric Machine Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Wannan Electric Machine High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Wannan Electric Machine High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Products Offered

7.2.5 Wannan Electric Machine Recent Development

7.3 Huali Group

7.3.1 Huali Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 Huali Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Huali Group High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Huali Group High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Products Offered

7.3.5 Huali Group Recent Development

7.4 Zhongda Electric Co., Ltd.

7.4.1 Zhongda Electric Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Zhongda Electric Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Zhongda Electric Co., Ltd. High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Zhongda Electric Co., Ltd. High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Products Offered

7.4.5 Zhongda Electric Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.5 Changli Group

7.5.1 Changli Group Corporation Information

7.5.2 Changli Group Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Changli Group High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Changli Group High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Products Offered

7.5.5 Changli Group Recent Development

7.6 Jiangsu Xi’anda Explosion-proof Co.,Ltd

7.6.1 Jiangsu Xi’anda Explosion-proof Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

7.6.2 Jiangsu Xi’anda Explosion-proof Co.,Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Jiangsu Xi’anda Explosion-proof Co.,Ltd High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Jiangsu Xi’anda Explosion-proof Co.,Ltd High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Products Offered

7.6.5 Jiangsu Xi’anda Explosion-proof Co.,Ltd Recent Development

7.7 Jiangxi Special Electric Motor

7.7.1 Jiangxi Special Electric Motor Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jiangxi Special Electric Motor Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Jiangxi Special Electric Motor High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Jiangxi Special Electric Motor High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Products Offered

7.7.5 Jiangxi Special Electric Motor Recent Development

7.8 SIEMENS

7.8.1 SIEMENS Corporation Information

7.8.2 SIEMENS Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 SIEMENS High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 SIEMENS High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Products Offered

7.8.5 SIEMENS Recent Development

7.9 ABB

7.9.1 ABB Corporation Information

7.9.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ABB High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ABB High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Products Offered

7.9.5 ABB Recent Development

7.10 Simo

7.10.1 Simo Corporation Information

7.10.2 Simo Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Simo High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Simo High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Products Offered

7.10.5 Simo Recent Development

7.11 Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing

7.11.1 Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.11.2 Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Products Offered

7.11.5 Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Recent Development

7.12 NIDEC

7.12.1 NIDEC Corporation Information

7.12.2 NIDEC Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 NIDEC High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 NIDEC Products Offered

7.12.5 NIDEC Recent Development

7.13 Lanzhou Electric Machinery

7.13.1 Lanzhou Electric Machinery Corporation Information

7.13.2 Lanzhou Electric Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Lanzhou Electric Machinery High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Lanzhou Electric Machinery Products Offered

7.13.5 Lanzhou Electric Machinery Recent Development

7.14 Shandong Kaiyuan Motor

7.14.1 Shandong Kaiyuan Motor Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shandong Kaiyuan Motor Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Shandong Kaiyuan Motor High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Shandong Kaiyuan Motor Products Offered

7.14.5 Shandong Kaiyuan Motor Recent Development

7.15 Jiadian Co., Ltd.

7.15.1 Jiadian Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.15.2 Jiadian Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Jiadian Co., Ltd. High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Jiadian Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.15.5 Jiadian Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.16 Weg (Nantong) Electric Motor Manufacturing

7.16.1 Weg (Nantong) Electric Motor Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.16.2 Weg (Nantong) Electric Motor Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Weg (Nantong) Electric Motor Manufacturing High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Weg (Nantong) Electric Motor Manufacturing Products Offered

7.16.5 Weg (Nantong) Electric Motor Manufacturing Recent Development

7.17 Shanghai Top Motor Co., Ltd.

7.17.1 Shanghai Top Motor Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.17.2 Shanghai Top Motor Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Shanghai Top Motor Co., Ltd. High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Shanghai Top Motor Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.17.5 Shanghai Top Motor Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.18 Hebei Electric Motor Co., Ltd.

7.18.1 Hebei Electric Motor Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.18.2 Hebei Electric Motor Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Hebei Electric Motor Co., Ltd. High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Hebei Electric Motor Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.18.5 Hebei Electric Motor Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.19 Able Motor

7.19.1 Able Motor Corporation Information

7.19.2 Able Motor Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Able Motor High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Able Motor Products Offered

7.19.5 Able Motor Recent Development

7.20 Chongqing Shi Li Meng Motor

7.20.1 Chongqing Shi Li Meng Motor Corporation Information

7.20.2 Chongqing Shi Li Meng Motor Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Chongqing Shi Li Meng Motor High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Chongqing Shi Li Meng Motor Products Offered

7.20.5 Chongqing Shi Li Meng Motor Recent Development

7.21 TECO

7.21.1 TECO Corporation Information

7.21.2 TECO Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 TECO High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 TECO Products Offered

7.21.5 TECO Recent Development

7.22 Shanxi Electric Motor Manufacturing

7.22.1 Shanxi Electric Motor Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.22.2 Shanxi Electric Motor Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Shanxi Electric Motor Manufacturing High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Shanxi Electric Motor Manufacturing Products Offered

7.22.5 Shanxi Electric Motor Manufacturing Recent Development

7.23 Regal Beloit

7.23.1 Regal Beloit Corporation Information

7.23.2 Regal Beloit Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Regal Beloit High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Regal Beloit Products Offered

7.23.5 Regal Beloit Recent Development

7.24 CLP Motor

7.24.1 CLP Motor Corporation Information

7.24.2 CLP Motor Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 CLP Motor High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 CLP Motor Products Offered

7.24.5 CLP Motor Recent Development

7.25 Hengli Motor

7.25.1 Hengli Motor Corporation Information

7.25.2 Hengli Motor Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Hengli Motor High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Hengli Motor Products Offered

7.25.5 Hengli Motor Recent Development

7.26 Shandong Lijiu Electrical Machinery Co., Ltd.

7.26.1 Shandong Lijiu Electrical Machinery Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.26.2 Shandong Lijiu Electrical Machinery Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Shandong Lijiu Electrical Machinery Co., Ltd. High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Shandong Lijiu Electrical Machinery Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.26.5 Shandong Lijiu Electrical Machinery Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.27 Jiangsu Raleigh

7.27.1 Jiangsu Raleigh Corporation Information

7.27.2 Jiangsu Raleigh Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Jiangsu Raleigh High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Jiangsu Raleigh Products Offered

7.27.5 Jiangsu Raleigh Recent Development

7.28 Shanghai Electric Machinery

7.28.1 Shanghai Electric Machinery Corporation Information

7.28.2 Shanghai Electric Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 Shanghai Electric Machinery High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Shanghai Electric Machinery Products Offered

7.28.5 Shanghai Electric Machinery Recent Development

7.29 MOONS’ Electric

7.29.1 MOONS’ Electric Corporation Information

7.29.2 MOONS’ Electric Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 MOONS’ Electric High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 MOONS’ Electric Products Offered

7.29.5 MOONS’ Electric Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Distributors

8.3 High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Production Mode & Process

8.4 High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales Channels

8.4.2 High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Distributors

8.5 High Voltage Three-Phase Motor Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

