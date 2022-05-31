Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate market size is estimated to be worth US$ 363.45 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 473.22 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.70% during the review period.

Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Röhm

Trinseo

Mitsubishi Chemical

Chi Mei

LX MMA

Sumitomo Chemical

Asahi Kasei

Plaskolite

Kuraray

Segment by Type

Injection Grade

Extrusion Grade

Segment by Application

Optoelectronics Industry

Transportation

Others

By Region

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

SEA

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Turkey

South Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate 1

1.2 Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028) 2

1.2.2 Injection Grade 2

1.2.3 Extrusion Grade 3

1.3 Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Segment by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Sales Comparison by Application (2022-2028) 3

1.3.2 Transportation 4

1.3.3 Optoelectronics Industry 5

1.4 Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 5

1.4.1 Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue 2017-2028 5

1.4.2 Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Sales 2017-2028 7

1.4.3 Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028 7

2 Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Competition by Manufacturers 8

2.1 Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 8

2.2 Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 10

2.3 Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 12

2.4 Manufacturers Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type 13

2.5 Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Competitive Situation and Trends 14

2.5.1 Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Concentration Rate 14

2.5.2 The Global 5 Largest Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Players Market Share by Revenue 14

2.5.3 Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 15

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 15

3 Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Retrospective Market Scenario by Region 17

3.1 Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022 17

3.2 Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022 17

3.3 North America Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Facts & Figures by Country 18

3.3.1 North America Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Sales by Country 18

3.3.2 North America Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue by Country 19

3.3.3 United States 20

3.3.4 Canada 21

3.3.5 Mexico 22

3.4 Europe Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Facts & Figures by Country 22

3.4.1 Europe Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Sales by Country 22

3.4.2 Europe Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue by Country 23

3.4.3 Germany 24

3.4.4 France 25

3.4.5 U.K. 26

3.4.6 Italy 27

3.4.7 Spain 28

3.5 Asia Pacific Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Facts & Figures by Region 28

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Sales by Region 28

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue by Region 29

3.5.3 China 30

3.5.4 Japan 31

3.5.5 South Korea 32

3.5.6 India 33

3.5.7 Australia 34

3.5.8 SEA 35

3.6 South America Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Facts & Figures by Country 35

3.6.1 South America Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Sales by Country 35

3.6.2 South America Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue by Country 36

3.6.3 Brazil 37

3.6.4 Argentina 38

3.7 Middle East and Africa Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Facts & Figures by Country 38

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Sales by Country 38

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue by Country 39

3.7.3 Turkey 40

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia 41

3.7.5 Egypt 42

3.7.6 South Africa 43

4 Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Historic Market Analysis by Type 44

4.1 Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 44

4.2 Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 45

4.3 Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Price by Type (2017-2022) 46

5 Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Historic Market Analysis by Application 47

5.1 Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 47

5.2 Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 47

5.3 Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Price by Application (2017-2022) 48

6 Key Companies Profiled 49

6.1 Röhm 49

6.1.1 Röhm Corporation Information 49

6.1.2 Röhm Description and Business Overview 49

6.1.3 Röhm Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 50

6.1.4 Röhm Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Portfolio 50

6.2 Trinseo 51

6.2.1 Trinseo Corporation Information 51

6.2.2 Trinseo Description and Business Overview 51

6.2.3 Trinseo Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 52

6.2.4 Trinseo Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Portfolio 52

6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical 54

6.3.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information 54

6.3.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview 55

6.3.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 55

6.3.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Portfolio 56

6.4 Chi Mei 57

6.4.1 Chi Mei Corporation Information 57

6.4.2 Chi Mei Description and Business Overview 57

6.4.3 Chi Mei Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 58

6.4.4 Chi Mei Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Portfolio 58

6.5 LX MMA 59

6.5.1 LX MMA Corporation Information 59

6.5.2 LX MMA Description and Business Overview 60

6.5.3 LX MMA Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 60

6.5.4 LX MMA Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Portfolio 60

6.6 Sumitomo Chemical 61

6.6.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information 61

6.6.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description and Business Overview 62

6.6.3 Sumitomo Chemical Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 62

6.6.4 Sumitomo Chemical Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Portfolio 63

6.7 Asahi Kasei 64

6.7.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information 64

6.7.2 Asahi Kasei Description and Business Overview 65

6.7.3 Asahi Kasei Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 66

6.7.4 Asahi Kasei Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Portfolio 66

6.8 Plaskolite 68

6.8.1 Plaskolite Corporation Information 68

6.8.2 Plaskolite Description and Business Overview 68

6.8.3 Plaskolite Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 69

6.8.4 Plaskolite Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Portfolio 69

6.9 Kuraray 70

6.9.1 Kuraray Corporation Information 70

6.9.2 Kuraray Description and Business Overview 70

6.9.3 Kuraray Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 71

6.9.4 Kuraray Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Portfolio 71

7 Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Manufacturing Cost Analysis 72

7.1 Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Key Raw Materials Analysis 72

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 72

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 72

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 73

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate 73

7.4 Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Industrial Chain Analysis 75

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 76

8.1 Marketing Channel 76

8.2 Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Distributors List 76

8.3 Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Customers 78

9 Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Dynamics 79

9.1 Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Industry Trends 79

9.2 Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Drivers 81

9.3 Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Challenges 82

9.4 Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Restraints 83

10 Global Market Forecast 84

10.1 Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Estimates and Projections by Type 84

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate by Type (2023-2028) 84

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate by Type (2023-2028) 84

10.2 Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Estimates and Projections by Application 85

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate by Application (2023-2028) 85

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate by Application (2023-2028) 86

10.3 Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Estimates and Projections by Region 86

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate by Region (2023-2028) 86

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate by Region (2023-2028) 87

11 Research Findings and Conclusion 88

12 Methodology and Data Source 89

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 89

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 89

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 90

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 91

12.2 Data Source 92

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 92

12.2.2 Primary Sources 93

12.3 Author List 95

12.4 Disclaimer 96

