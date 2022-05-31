Global Dimethyl Phthalate (DMP) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions
QY Research released a latest market research report on the global Dimethyl Phthalate (DMP) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dimethyl Phthalate (DMP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Dimethyl Phthalate (DMP) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 116.16 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 88.18 million by 2028 with a CAGR of -4.49% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, ≥99.5% accounting for 86.43% of the Dimethyl Phthalate (DMP) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 80.23 million by 2028, growing at a revised -3.91% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Peroxides segment is altered to a -3.62% CAGR throughout this forecast period.
Global Dimethyl Phthalate (DMP) Scope and Segment
Dimethyl Phthalate (DMP) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dimethyl Phthalate (DMP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
By Company
Hangzhou Qianyang Technology
KLJ Group
Runtai New Material
Aarti Industries
BASF
Fujian Mingfeng
Demon Chemicals
Daihachi Chemical Industry
Ostend Basic Chemicals
Indo-Nippon Chemical
Yuanli Chemical
Segment by Type
≥99.5%
＜99.5%
Segment by Application
Peroxides
Solvent-Based Coatings
Cellulose Acetate & Rubber
Insect Repellent
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Southeast Asia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Target Audience
> Dimethyl Phthalate (DMP)companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
