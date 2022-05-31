Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global 3D Printing Titanium Powder market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3D Printing Titanium Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

In 2021, the global 3D Printing Titanium Powder market size was US$ 254.95 million and it is expected to reach US$ 405.3 million by the end of 2028, with a CAGR of 7.31% during 2022-2028. In China, the 3D Printing Titanium Powder market size is expected to grow from US$ 38.39 million in 2022 to US$ 61.24 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.09%% during the forecast period.

Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Scope and Market Size

3D Printing Titanium Powder market is segmented by region (country), by players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3D Printing Titanium Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For China market, this report focuses on the 3D Printing Titanium Powder market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

By Company

EOS

SLM Solutions Group AG

Sandvik AB

Oerlikon AM

Carpenter Technology Corporation

GKN Powder Metallurgy

GE Additive (AP&C)

Avimetal Powder Metallurgy Technology

FALCONTECH

Xi’an Sailong metal materials Co., Ltd.

BLT

Shaanxi Yuguang Feili Metal Materials Co., Ltd.

TOHO TITANIUM CO., LTD.

Material Technology Innovations Co., Ltd

Segment by Type

TC4

TA15

Others

Segment by Application

Aerospace Defense

Automotive

Medical

Others

Segment by Region

North America

Europe

Australia

China

Southeast Asia

India

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

Target Audience

> 3D Printing Titanium Powdercompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 3D Printing Titanium Powder Product Introduction and Study Scope 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type 1

1.2.2 TC4 2

1.2.3 TA15 3

1.2.4 Others 3

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Application 4

1.3.2 Aerospace Defense 5

1.3.3 Automotive 6

1.3.4 Medical 6

1.3.5 Others 7

1.4 3D Printing Titanium Powder Industry Background, History, Status and Forecast 7

1.4.1 3D Printing Titanium Powder Industry Status 7

1.4.2 3D Printing Titanium Powder Industry Trends 8

2 GLOBAL 3D PRINTING TITANIUM POWDER MARKET SIZE 9

2.1 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Supply and Demand, (2017-2028) 9

2.1.1 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization, Status and Forecast, 2017-2028 9

2.1.2 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Production and Demand, 2017-2028 10

2.1.3 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Production by Region: 2017-2022 10

2.2 China 3D Printing Titanium Powder Supply and Demand Forecast, 2017-2028 13

2.2.1 China 3D Printing Titanium Powder Production Capacity and Capacity Utilization, 2017-2028 13

2.2.2 China 3D Printing Titanium Powder Production and Demand, 2017-2028 14

2.3 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales and Revenue 15

2.3.1 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Revenue, (2017-2028) 15

2.3.2 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales, 2017-2028 16

2.3.3 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Price, 2017-2028 17

3 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 18

3.1 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Production Capacity by Manufacturers 18

3.2 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales by Manufacturers 19

3.2.1 Global Top 3D Printing Titanium Powder Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022) 19

3.2.2 Global Top 3D Printing Titanium Powder Manufacturers by Revenue (2017-2022) 21

3.2.3 Global Manufacturers Ranked by 3D Printing Titanium Powder Revenue 23

3.2.4 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales Price by Manufacturers 24

3.3 China 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales by Manufacturers 25

3.3.1 China Top 3D Printing Titanium Powder Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022) 25

3.3.2 China Top 3D Printing Titanium Powder Manufacturers by Revenue (2017-2022) 26

3.3.3 China 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales Price by Manufacturers 27

3.4 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 28

3.4.1 3D Printing Titanium Powder Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters 28

3.4.2 Manufacturers 3D Printing Titanium Powder Product Offered 29

3.4.3 Establish Date of 3D Printing Titanium Powder Manufacturers 30

3.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 31

3.5.1 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 3D Printing Titanium Powder Revenue in 2021 31

3.5.2 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 32

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 34

4 GLOBAL 3D PRINTING TITANIUM POWDER ANALYSIS BY REGION 35

4.1 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 35

4.1.1 Global Top 3D Printing Titanium Powder Regions by Revenue 36

4.1.2 Global Top 3D Printing Titanium Powder Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 37

4.2 Global Top 3D Printing Titanium Powder Regions by Sales: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 38

4.2.1 Global Top 3D Printing Titanium Powder Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 38

4.2.2 Global Top 3D Printing Titanium Powder Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 39

4.3 North America 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales & Revenue (2017-2028) 40

4.4 Europe 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales & Revenue (2017-2028) 41

4.5 China 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales & Revenue (2017-2028) 42

4.6 Australia 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales & Revenue (2017-2028) 43

4.7 Southeast Asia 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales & Revenue (2017-2028) 44

4.8 India 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales & Revenue (2017-2028) 45

5 CHINA 3D PRINTING TITANIUM POWDER MARKET SIZE BY REGION 46

5.1 3D Printing Titanium Powder Market Size by Region: 2017-2028 46

5.1.1 China 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales by Region: 2017-2022 46

5.1.2 China 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028) 47

5.1.3 China 3D Printing Titanium Powder Revenue by Region: 2017-2022 48

5.1.4 China 3D Printing Titanium Powder Revenue Forecast by Region (2023-2028) 48

5.2 East China 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales and Revenue Growth (2017-2028) 49

5.3 South China 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales and Revenue Growth (2017-2028) 51

5.4 North China 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales and Revenue Growth (2017-2028) 53

5.5 Central China 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales and Revenue Growth (2017-2028) 55

5.6 West China 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales and Revenue Growth (2017-2028) 57

6 CORPORATE PROFILE 59

6.1 Oerlikon AM 59

6.1.1 Oerlikon AM Corporation Information 59

6.1.2 Oerlikon AM Overview 59

6.1.3 Oerlikon AM 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 60

6.1.4 Oerlikon AM 3D Printing Titanium Powder Product Description 60

6.2 Carpenter Technology Corporation 61

6.2.1 Carpenter Technology Corporation Corporation Information 61

6.2.2 Carpenter Technology Corporation Overview 61

6.2.3 Carpenter Technology Corporation 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 62

6.2.4 Carpenter Technology Corporation 3D Printing Titanium Powder Product Description 62

6.3 Sandvik AB 63

6.3.1 Sandvik AB Corporation Information 63

6.3.2 Sandvik AB Overview 63

6.3.3 Sandvik AB 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 64

6.3.4 Sandvik AB 3D Printing Titanium Powder Product Description 64

6.4 Avimetal Powder Metallurgy Technology 65

6.4.1 Avimetal Powder Metallurgy Technology Corporation Information 65

6.4.2 Avimetal Powder Metallurgy Technology Overview 65

6.4.3 Avimetal Powder Metallurgy Technology 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 66

6.4.4 Avimetal Powder Metallurgy Technology 3D Printing Titanium Powder Product Description 66

6.5 TOHO TITANIUM CO., LTD. 67

6.5.1 TOHO TITANIUM CO., LTD. Corporation Information 67

6.5.2 TOHO TITANIUM CO., LTD. Overview 67

6.5.3 TOHO TITANIUM CO., LTD. 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 68

6.5.4 TOHO TITANIUM CO., LTD. 3D Printing Titanium Powder Product Description 68

6.6 SLM Solutions Group AG 69

6.6.1 SLM Solutions Group AG Corporation Information 69

6.6.2 SLM Solutions Group AG Overview 69

6.6.3 SLM Solutions Group AG 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 70

6.6.4 SLM Solutions Group AG 3D Printing Titanium Powder Product Description 70

6.7 EOS 71

6.7.1 EOS Corporation Information 71

6.7.2 EOS Overview 72

6.7.3 EOS 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 73

6.7.4 EOS 3D Printing Titanium Powder Product Description 73

6.8 GE Additive (AP&C) 74

6.8.1 GE Additive (AP&C) Corporation Information 74

6.8.2 GE Additive (AP&C) Overview 74

6.8.3 GE Additive (AP&C) 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 75

6.8.4 GE Additive (AP&C) 3D Printing Titanium Powder Product Description 75

6.9 Shaanxi Yuguang Feili Metal Materials Co., Ltd. 76

6.9.1 Shaanxi Yuguang Feili Metal Materials Co., Ltd. Corporation Information 76

6.9.2 Shaanxi Yuguang Feili Metal Materials Co., Ltd. Overview 76

6.9.3 Shaanxi Yuguang Feili Metal Materials Co., Ltd. 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 77

6.9.4 Shaanxi Yuguang Feili Metal Materials Co., Ltd. 3D Printing Titanium Powder Product Description 78

6.10 Xi’an Sailong metal materials Co., Ltd. 78

6.10.1 Xi’an Sailong metal materials Co., Ltd. Corporation Information 78

6.10.2 Xi’an Sailong metal materials Co., Ltd. Overview 79

6.10.3 Xi’an Sailong metal materials Co., Ltd. 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 79

6.10.4 Xi’an Sailong metal materials Co., Ltd. 3D Printing Titanium Powder Product Description 80

6.11 GKN Powder Metallurgy 80

6.11.1 GKN Powder Metallurgy Corporation Information 80

6.11.2 GKN Powder Metallurgy Overview 81

6.11.3 GKN Powder Metallurgy 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 81

6.11.4 GKN Powder Metallurgy 3D Printing Titanium Powder Product Description 82

6.12 FALCONTECH 82

6.12.1 FALCONTECH Corporation Information 82

6.12.2 FALCONTECH Overview 83

6.12.3 FALCONTECH 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 84

6.12.4 FALCONTECH 3D Printing Titanium Powder Product Description 85

6.13 BLT 86

6.13.1 BLT Corporation Information 86

6.13.2 BLT Overview 86

6.13.3 BLT 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 87

6.13.4 BLT 3D Printing Titanium Powder Product Description 87

6.14 Material Technology Innovations Co., Ltd 88

6.14.1 Material Technology Innovations Co., Ltd Corporation Information 88

6.14.2 Material Technology Innovations Co., Ltd Overview 88

6.14.3 Material Technology Innovations Co., Ltd 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 89

6.14.4 Material Technology Innovations Co., Ltd 3D Printing Titanium Powder Product Description 89

7 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 91

7.1 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales by Type 91

7.1.1 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 91

7.1.2 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 91

7.1.3 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 91

7.2 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Revenue by Type 92

7.2.1 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 92

7.2.2 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 92

7.2.3 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 92

7.3 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Price by Type 93

7.3.1 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Price by Type (2017-2022) 93

7.3.2 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 93

8 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 94

8.1 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales by Application 94

8.1.1 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 94

8.1.2 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 94

8.1.3 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 95

8.2 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Revenue by Application 95

8.2.1 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 95

8.2.2 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 96

8.2.3 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 96

8.3 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Price by Application 97

8.3.1 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Price by Application (2017-2022) 97

8.3.2 Global 3D Printing Titanium Powder Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 97

9 INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT ENVIRONMENT ANALYSIS 98

9.1 3D Printing Titanium Powder Industry Trends 98

9.2 3D Printing Titanium Powder Market Drivers 98

9.3 3D Printing Titanium Powder Market Challenges 99

9.4 3D Printing Titanium Powder Market Restraints 100

9.5 3D Printing Titanium Powder Industry Policy Analysis 100

10 INDUSTRY CHAIN ANALYSIS 102

10.1 3D Printing Titanium Powder Industry Chain Analysis 102

10.2 3D Printing Titanium Powder Key Raw Materials 102

10.2.1 Key Raw Materials 102

10.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 102

10.3 3D Printing Titanium Powder Procurement Mode 103

10.4 3D Printing Titanium Powder Production Mode 103

10.5 3D Printing Titanium Powder Sales Mode 104

10.6 3D Printing Titanium Powder Customers 106

11 CHINA 3D PRINTING TITANIUM POWDER PRODUCTION AND CAPACITY ANALYSIS 107

11.1 China 3D Printing Titanium Powder Supply and Demand Forecast, 2017-2028 107

11.1.1 China 3D Printing Titanium Powder Production Capacity and Capacity Utilization, 2017-2028 107

11.1.2 China 3D Printing Titanium Powder Production and Demand, 2017-2028 108

11.2 3D Printing Titanium Powder Export and Import in China 108

11.2.1 3D Printing Titanium Powder Production, Consumption, Export, and Import in China, 2017-2028 108

11.2.2 China 3D Printing Titanium Powder Export, and Import Brand 109

11.2.3 China 3D Printing Titanium Powder Source of Imports 110

11.2.4 China 3D Printing Titanium Powder Export Market 111

11.3 China Key Local 3D Printing Titanium Powder Manufacturers Production Capacity 111

11.4 China Key Local 3D Printing Titanium Powder Manufacturers Production 112

12 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 113

13 APPENDIX 114

13.1 Research Methodology 114

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 114

13.1.2 Data Source 117

13.2 Author Details 119

13.3 Disclaimer 120

