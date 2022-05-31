EV Charge Management Software Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States EV Charge Management Software market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EV Charge Management Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the EV Charge Management Software market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

On-premises

Cloud Based

Segment by Application

Manufacturers

Whole Salers

Operaters

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Siemens

ByteSnap

Phoenix Contact

Vector

Tridens doo

Greenlots

ETREL

EnBW

EVBox

ChargeLab

AMPECO

Driivz

GreenFlux

Monta

OrangeMantra

Noodoe

Everon

Versinetic

Fuuse

Clenergy EV

ChargePoint

AMPLY Power

EO Charging

Fortum

OpConnect

ChargePanel

Evie Networks

Gilbarco

Parkable

Avnet Embedded

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global EV Charge Management Software consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of EV Charge Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global EV Charge Management Software manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the EV Charge Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of EV Charge Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> EV Charge Management Software companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EV Charge Management Software Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global EV Charge Management Software Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global EV Charge Management Software Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global EV Charge Management Software Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 EV Charge Management Software Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States EV Charge Management Software in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of EV Charge Management Software Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 EV Charge Management Software Market Dynamics

1.4.1 EV Charge Management Software Industry Trends

1.4.2 EV Charge Management Software Market Drivers

1.4.3 EV Charge Management Software Market Challenges

1.4.4 EV Charge Management Software Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 EV Charge Management Software by Type

2.1 EV Charge Management Software Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 On-premises

2.1.2 Cloud Based

2.2 Global EV Charge Management Software Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global EV Charge Management Software Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States EV Charge Management Software Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States EV Charge Management Software Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 EV Charge Management Software by Application

3.1 EV Charge Management Software Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Manufacturers

3.1.2 Whole Salers

3.1.3 Operaters

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global EV Charge Management Software Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global EV Charge Management Software Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States EV Charge Management Software Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States EV Charge Management Software Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global EV Charge Management Software Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global EV Charge Management Software Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global EV Charge Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global EV Charge Management Software Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global EV Charge Management Software Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 EV Charge Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of EV Charge Management Software in 2021

4.2.3 Global EV Charge Management Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global EV Charge Management Software Headquarters, Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global EV Charge Management Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global EV Charge Management Software Companies Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into EV Charge Management Software Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States EV Charge Management Software Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top EV Charge Management Software Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States EV Charge Management Software Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global EV Charge Management Software Market Size by Region

5.1 Global EV Charge Management Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global EV Charge Management Software Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global EV Charge Management Software Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global EV Charge Management Software Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America EV Charge Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America EV Charge Management Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific EV Charge Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific EV Charge Management Software Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe EV Charge Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe EV Charge Management Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America EV Charge Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America EV Charge Management Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa EV Charge Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa EV Charge Management Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Siemens

7.1.1 Siemens Company Details

7.1.2 Siemens Business Overview

7.1.3 Siemens EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.1.4 Siemens Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.2 ByteSnap

7.2.1 ByteSnap Company Details

7.2.2 ByteSnap Business Overview

7.2.3 ByteSnap EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.2.4 ByteSnap Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 ByteSnap Recent Development

7.3 Phoenix Contact

7.3.1 Phoenix Contact Company Details

7.3.2 Phoenix Contact Business Overview

7.3.3 Phoenix Contact EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.3.4 Phoenix Contact Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Phoenix Contact Recent Development

7.4 Vector

7.4.1 Vector Company Details

7.4.2 Vector Business Overview

7.4.3 Vector EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.4.4 Vector Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Vector Recent Development

7.5 Tridens doo

7.5.1 Tridens doo Company Details

7.5.2 Tridens doo Business Overview

7.5.3 Tridens doo EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.5.4 Tridens doo Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Tridens doo Recent Development

7.6 Greenlots

7.6.1 Greenlots Company Details

7.6.2 Greenlots Business Overview

7.6.3 Greenlots EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.6.4 Greenlots Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Greenlots Recent Development

7.7 ETREL

7.7.1 ETREL Company Details

7.7.2 ETREL Business Overview

7.7.3 ETREL EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.7.4 ETREL Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 ETREL Recent Development

7.8 EnBW

7.8.1 EnBW Company Details

7.8.2 EnBW Business Overview

7.8.3 EnBW EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.8.4 EnBW Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 EnBW Recent Development

7.9 EVBox

7.9.1 EVBox Company Details

7.9.2 EVBox Business Overview

7.9.3 EVBox EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.9.4 EVBox Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 EVBox Recent Development

7.10 ChargeLab

7.10.1 ChargeLab Company Details

7.10.2 ChargeLab Business Overview

7.10.3 ChargeLab EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.10.4 ChargeLab Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 ChargeLab Recent Development

7.11 AMPECO

7.11.1 AMPECO Company Details

7.11.2 AMPECO Business Overview

7.11.3 AMPECO EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.11.4 AMPECO Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 AMPECO Recent Development

7.12 Driivz

7.12.1 Driivz Company Details

7.12.2 Driivz Business Overview

7.12.3 Driivz EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.12.4 Driivz Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Driivz Recent Development

7.13 GreenFlux

7.13.1 GreenFlux Company Details

7.13.2 GreenFlux Business Overview

7.13.3 GreenFlux EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.13.4 GreenFlux Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 GreenFlux Recent Development

7.14 Monta

7.14.1 Monta Company Details

7.14.2 Monta Business Overview

7.14.3 Monta EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.14.4 Monta Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Monta Recent Development

7.15 OrangeMantra

7.15.1 OrangeMantra Company Details

7.15.2 OrangeMantra Business Overview

7.15.3 OrangeMantra EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.15.4 OrangeMantra Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 OrangeMantra Recent Development

7.16 Noodoe

7.16.1 Noodoe Company Details

7.16.2 Noodoe Business Overview

7.16.3 Noodoe EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.16.4 Noodoe Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Noodoe Recent Development

7.17 Everon

7.17.1 Everon Company Details

7.17.2 Everon Business Overview

7.17.3 Everon EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.17.4 Everon Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Everon Recent Development

7.18 Versinetic

7.18.1 Versinetic Company Details

7.18.2 Versinetic Business Overview

7.18.3 Versinetic EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.18.4 Versinetic Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Versinetic Recent Development

7.19 Fuuse

7.19.1 Fuuse Company Details

7.19.2 Fuuse Business Overview

7.19.3 Fuuse EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.19.4 Fuuse Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Fuuse Recent Development

7.20 Clenergy EV

7.20.1 Clenergy EV Company Details

7.20.2 Clenergy EV Business Overview

7.20.3 Clenergy EV EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.20.4 Clenergy EV Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Clenergy EV Recent Development

7.21 ChargePoint

7.21.1 ChargePoint Company Details

7.21.2 ChargePoint Business Overview

7.21.3 ChargePoint EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.21.4 ChargePoint Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 ChargePoint Recent Development

7.22 AMPLY Power

7.22.1 AMPLY Power Company Details

7.22.2 AMPLY Power Business Overview

7.22.3 AMPLY Power EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.22.4 AMPLY Power Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 AMPLY Power Recent Development

7.23 EO Charging

7.23.1 EO Charging Company Details

7.23.2 EO Charging Business Overview

7.23.3 EO Charging EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.23.4 EO Charging Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 EO Charging Recent Development

7.24 Fortum

7.24.1 Fortum Company Details

7.24.2 Fortum Business Overview

7.24.3 Fortum EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.24.4 Fortum Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 Fortum Recent Development

7.25 OpConnect

7.25.1 OpConnect Company Details

7.25.2 OpConnect Business Overview

7.25.3 OpConnect EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.25.4 OpConnect Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 OpConnect Recent Development

7.26 ChargePanel

7.26.1 ChargePanel Company Details

7.26.2 ChargePanel Business Overview

7.26.3 ChargePanel EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.26.4 ChargePanel Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.26.5 ChargePanel Recent Development

7.27 Evie Networks

7.27.1 Evie Networks Company Details

7.27.2 Evie Networks Business Overview

7.27.3 Evie Networks EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.27.4 Evie Networks Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.27.5 Evie Networks Recent Development

7.28 Gilbarco

7.28.1 Gilbarco Company Details

7.28.2 Gilbarco Business Overview

7.28.3 Gilbarco EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.28.4 Gilbarco Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.28.5 Gilbarco Recent Development

7.29 Parkable

7.29.1 Parkable Company Details

7.29.2 Parkable Business Overview

7.29.3 Parkable EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.29.4 Parkable Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.29.5 Parkable Recent Development

7.30 Avnet Embedded

7.30.1 Avnet Embedded Company Details

7.30.2 Avnet Embedded Business Overview

7.30.3 Avnet Embedded EV Charge Management Software Introduction

7.30.4 Avnet Embedded Revenue in EV Charge Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.30.5 Avnet Embedded Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

