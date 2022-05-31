Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Batteries for Electric Automotive market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Batteries for Electric Automotive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Batteries for Electric Automotive market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Li-ion Batteries

NiMH Batteries

Lead-acid Batteries

Segment by Application

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Pure Electric Vehicle (EV)

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

BYD

Johnson Controls

LG

Hitachi

Electrovaya

Samsung SDI

Panasonic

Sebang

Camel

Tesla

ENVISION AESC SDI

GS Yuasa

A123 Systems

SK Innovation

AKASOL

ODYSSEY Battery

Tianneng Power

Tianjin Lishen Battery

Chaowei Power

CATL

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Batteries for Electric Automotive consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Batteries for Electric Automotive market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Batteries for Electric Automotive manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Batteries for Electric Automotive with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Batteries for Electric Automotive submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Batteries for Electric Automotive companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Batteries for Electric Automotive Product Introduction

1.2 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Batteries for Electric Automotive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Batteries for Electric Automotive in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Batteries for Electric Automotive Industry Trends

1.5.2 Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Drivers

1.5.3 Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Challenges

1.5.4 Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Li-ion Batteries

2.1.2 NiMH Batteries

2.1.3 Lead-acid Batteries

2.2 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Batteries for Electric Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

3.1.2 Pure Electric Vehicle (EV)

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Batteries for Electric Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Batteries for Electric Automotive in 2021

4.2.3 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Batteries for Electric Automotive Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Batteries for Electric Automotive Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Batteries for Electric Automotive Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Batteries for Electric Automotive Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Batteries for Electric Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BYD

7.1.1 BYD Corporation Information

7.1.2 BYD Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BYD Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BYD Batteries for Electric Automotive Products Offered

7.1.5 BYD Recent Development

7.2 Johnson Controls

7.2.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

7.2.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Johnson Controls Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Johnson Controls Batteries for Electric Automotive Products Offered

7.2.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

7.3 LG

7.3.1 LG Corporation Information

7.3.2 LG Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 LG Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 LG Batteries for Electric Automotive Products Offered

7.3.5 LG Recent Development

7.4 Hitachi

7.4.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Hitachi Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hitachi Batteries for Electric Automotive Products Offered

7.4.5 Hitachi Recent Development

7.5 Electrovaya

7.5.1 Electrovaya Corporation Information

7.5.2 Electrovaya Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Electrovaya Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Electrovaya Batteries for Electric Automotive Products Offered

7.5.5 Electrovaya Recent Development

7.6 Samsung SDI

7.6.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

7.6.2 Samsung SDI Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Samsung SDI Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Samsung SDI Batteries for Electric Automotive Products Offered

7.6.5 Samsung SDI Recent Development

7.7 Panasonic

7.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.7.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Panasonic Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Panasonic Batteries for Electric Automotive Products Offered

7.7.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.8 Sebang

7.8.1 Sebang Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sebang Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Sebang Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Sebang Batteries for Electric Automotive Products Offered

7.8.5 Sebang Recent Development

7.9 Camel

7.9.1 Camel Corporation Information

7.9.2 Camel Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Camel Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Camel Batteries for Electric Automotive Products Offered

7.9.5 Camel Recent Development

7.10 Tesla

7.10.1 Tesla Corporation Information

7.10.2 Tesla Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Tesla Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Tesla Batteries for Electric Automotive Products Offered

7.10.5 Tesla Recent Development

7.11 ENVISION AESC SDI

7.11.1 ENVISION AESC SDI Corporation Information

7.11.2 ENVISION AESC SDI Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 ENVISION AESC SDI Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 ENVISION AESC SDI Batteries for Electric Automotive Products Offered

7.11.5 ENVISION AESC SDI Recent Development

7.12 GS Yuasa

7.12.1 GS Yuasa Corporation Information

7.12.2 GS Yuasa Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 GS Yuasa Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 GS Yuasa Products Offered

7.12.5 GS Yuasa Recent Development

7.13 A123 Systems

7.13.1 A123 Systems Corporation Information

7.13.2 A123 Systems Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 A123 Systems Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 A123 Systems Products Offered

7.13.5 A123 Systems Recent Development

7.14 SK Innovation

7.14.1 SK Innovation Corporation Information

7.14.2 SK Innovation Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 SK Innovation Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 SK Innovation Products Offered

7.14.5 SK Innovation Recent Development

7.15 AKASOL

7.15.1 AKASOL Corporation Information

7.15.2 AKASOL Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 AKASOL Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 AKASOL Products Offered

7.15.5 AKASOL Recent Development

7.16 ODYSSEY Battery

7.16.1 ODYSSEY Battery Corporation Information

7.16.2 ODYSSEY Battery Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 ODYSSEY Battery Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 ODYSSEY Battery Products Offered

7.16.5 ODYSSEY Battery Recent Development

7.17 Tianneng Power

7.17.1 Tianneng Power Corporation Information

7.17.2 Tianneng Power Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Tianneng Power Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Tianneng Power Products Offered

7.17.5 Tianneng Power Recent Development

7.18 Tianjin Lishen Battery

7.18.1 Tianjin Lishen Battery Corporation Information

7.18.2 Tianjin Lishen Battery Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Tianjin Lishen Battery Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Tianjin Lishen Battery Products Offered

7.18.5 Tianjin Lishen Battery Recent Development

7.19 Chaowei Power

7.19.1 Chaowei Power Corporation Information

7.19.2 Chaowei Power Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Chaowei Power Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Chaowei Power Products Offered

7.19.5 Chaowei Power Recent Development

7.20 CATL

7.20.1 CATL Corporation Information

7.20.2 CATL Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 CATL Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 CATL Products Offered

7.20.5 CATL Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Batteries for Electric Automotive Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Batteries for Electric Automotive Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Batteries for Electric Automotive Distributors

8.3 Batteries for Electric Automotive Production Mode & Process

8.4 Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Batteries for Electric Automotive Sales Channels

8.4.2 Batteries for Electric Automotive Distributors

8.5 Batteries for Electric Automotive Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

