Europe Skirting Board Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Europe Skirting Board market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Skirting Board market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Europe Skirting Board Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Europe Skirting Board market size is estimated to be worth US$ 422.86 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 507.27 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.08% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, MDF accounting for 29.66% of the Skirting Board Europe market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 158.70 million by 2028, growing at a revised 3.88% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Residential segment is altered to an 3.02% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

In Europe, the key manufacturers of Skirting Board include Döllken Profiles GmbH, Parador GmbH, Profilpas, Orac Decor, Osmo Holz und Color, W.Howard and Kerakoll, etc. In 2021, the Europe top five players have a share approximately 21.88% in terms of revenue.

Europe Skirting Board Scope and Segment

Skirting Board market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Europe Skirting Board market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Döllken Profiles GmbH

Parador GmbH

Profilpas

Orac Decor

Osmo Holz und Color

W.Howard

Kerakoll

Noël & Marquet

NORSILK

Egger

UWP

Facea

Segment by Type

MDF

Hardwood

Softwood

Polymer

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Segment by Country/Region

Segment by Country/Region

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

The Goal of the Report

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Skirting Board consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Skirting Board market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Skirting Board manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Skirting Board with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Skirting Board submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

Skirting Board companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Skirting Board Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Europe Skirting Board Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 MDF 3

1.2.3 Hardwood 4

1.2.4 Softwood 4

1.2.5 Polymer 5

1.2.6 Others 6

1.3 Market by Application 6

1.3.1 Europe Skirting Board Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 7

1.3.2 Residential 8

1.3.3 Commercial 9

1.4 Study Objectives 10

1.5 Years Considered 10

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 12

2.1 Europe Skirting Board Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 12

2.2 Europe Skirting Board Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 13

2.3 Europe Skirting Board Revenue by Country: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 14

2.4 Europe Skirting Board Sales by Country 15

2.4.1 Europe Skirting Board Sales by Country (2017-2022) 15

2.4.2 Europe Sales Skirting Board by Country (2023-2028) 17

2.5 Europe Skirting Board Revenue by Country 18

2.5.1 Europe Skirting Board Revenue by Country (2017-2022) 18

2.5.2 Europe Skirting Board Revenue by Country (2023-2028) 19

2.6 Germany 20

2.7 France 21

2.8 U.K. 22

2.9 Italy 24

2.10 Russia 25

3 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 27

3.1 Europe Skirting Board Sales by Manufacturers 27

3.1.1 Europe Skirting Board Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 27

3.1.2 Europe Skirting Board Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 28

3.1.3 Europe Top 5 and Top 3 Largest Manufacturers of Skirting Board in 2021 28

3.2 Europe Skirting Board Revenue by Manufacturers 29

3.2.1 Europe Skirting Board Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 29

3.2.2 Europe Skirting Board Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 30

3.2.3 Europe Top 5 and Top 3 Companies by Skirting Board Revenue in 2021 30

3.3 Europe Skirting Board Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 31

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 32

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 32

3.4.2 Europe Skirting Board Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 32

3.4.3 Europe Skirting Board Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 34

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 35

4 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 36

4.1 Europe Skirting Board Sales by Type 36

4.1.1 Europe Skirting Board Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 36

4.1.2 Europe Skirting Board Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 36

4.1.3 Europe Skirting Board Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 37

4.2 Europe Skirting Board Revenue by Type 38

4.2.1 Europe Skirting Board Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 38

4.2.2 Europe Skirting Board Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 39

4.2.3 Europe Skirting Board Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 39

4.3 Europe Skirting Board Price by Type 40

4.3.1 Europe Skirting Board Price by Type (2017-2022) 40

4.3.2 Europe Skirting Board Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 41

5 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 42

5.1 Europe Skirting Board Sales by Application 42

5.1.1 Europe Skirting Board Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 42

5.1.2 Europe Skirting Board Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 42

5.1.3 Europe Skirting Board Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 42

5.2 Europe Skirting Board Revenue by Application 43

5.2.1 Europe Skirting Board Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 43

5.2.2 Europe Skirting Board Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 44

5.2.3 Europe Skirting Board Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 44

5.3 Europe Skirting Board Price by Application 45

5.3.1 Europe Skirting Board Price by Application (2017-2022) 45

5.3.2 Europe Skirting Board Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 45

6 GERMANY 46

6.1 Germany Skirting Board Market Size by Type 46

6.2 Germany Skirting Board Market Size by Application 47

7 FRANCE 49

7.1 France Skirting Board Market Size by Type 49

7.2 France Skirting Board Market Size by Application 50

8 U.K. 52

8.1 U.K. Skirting Board Market Size by Type 52

8.2 U.K. Skirting Board Market Size by Application 53

9 ITALY 55

9.1 Italy Skirting Board Market Size by Type 55

9.2 Italy Skirting Board Market Size by Application 56

10 RUSSIA 58

10.1 Russia Skirting Board Market Size by Type 58

10.2 Russia Skirting Board Market Size by Application 59

11 CORPORATE PROFILE 61

11.1 Döllken Profiles GmbH 61

11.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 61

11.1.2 Skirting Board Product Overview 62

11.1.3 Döllken Profiles GmbH Skirting Board Sales (Million Meters), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Meter) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 63

11.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 63

11.2 Parador GmbH 63

11.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 63

11.2.2 Skirting Board Product Overview 64

11.2.3 Parador GmbH Skirting Board Sales (Million Meters), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Meter) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 65

11.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 65

11.3 Profilpas 65

11.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 65

11.3.2 Skirting Board Product Overview 66

11.3.3 Profilpas Skirting Board Sales (Million Meters), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Meter) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 67

11.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 67

11.4 Orac Decor 67

11.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 67

11.4.2 Skirting Board Product Overview 68

11.4.3 Orac Decor Skirting Board Sales (Million Meters), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Meter) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 69

11.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 69

11.5 Osmo Holz und Color 69

11.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 69

11.5.2 Skirting Board Product Overview 70

11.5.3 Osmo Holz und Color Skirting Board Sales (Million Meters), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Meter) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 70

11.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 71

11.6 W.Howard 71

11.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 71

11.6.2 Skirting Board Product Overview 72

11.6.3 W.Howard Skirting Board Sales (Million Meters), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Meter) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 72

11.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 73

11.7 Kerakoll 73

11.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 73

11.7.2 Skirting Board Product Overview 74

11.7.3 Kerakoll Skirting Board Sales (Million Meters), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Meter) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 74

11.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 75

11.8 Noël & Marquet 75

11.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 75

11.8.2 Skirting Board Product Overview 76

11.8.3 Noël & Marquet Skirting Board Sales (Million Meters), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Meter) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 76

11.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 77

11.9 NORSILK 77

11.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 77

11.9.2 Skirting Board Product Overview 78

11.9.3 NORSILK Skirting Board Sales (Million Meters), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Meter) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 78

11.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 79

11.10 Egger 79

11.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 79

11.10.2 Skirting Board Product Overview 80

11.10.3 Egger Skirting Board Sales (Million Meters), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Meter) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 80

11.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 80

11.11 UWP 81

11.11.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 81

11.11.2 Skirting Board Product Overview 82

11.11.3 UWP Skirting Board Sales (Million Meters), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Meter) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 82

11.11.4 Main Business/Business Overview 82

11.12 Facea 83

11.12.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 83

11.12.2 Skirting Board Product Overview 84

11.12.3 Facea Skirting Board Sales (Million Meters), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Meter) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 84

11.12.4 Main Business/Business Overview 85

12 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 86

12.1 Skirting Board Industry Chain Analysis 86

12.2 Skirting Board Key Raw Materials 86

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials 86

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 87

12.3 Skirting Board Production Mode & Process 87

12.4 Skirting Board Sales and Marketing 88

12.4.1 Skirting Board Sales Channels 88

12.4.2 Skirting Board Distributors 89

12.5 Skirting Board Customers 90

13 SKIRTING BOARD MARKET DYNAMICS 92

13.1.1 Skirting Board Industry Trends 92

13.1.2 Skirting Board Market Drivers 92

13.1.3 Skirting Board Market Challenges 93

13.1.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 93

14 KEY FINDINGS IN THE EUROPE SKIRTING BOARD STUDY 95

15 APPENDIX 96

15.1 Research Methodology 96

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 96

15.1.2 Data Source 99

15.2 Author Details 102

