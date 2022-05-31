Europe Skirting Board Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
QY Research released a latest market research report on the Europe Skirting Board market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Skirting Board market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Europe Skirting Board Market
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Europe Skirting Board market size is estimated to be worth US$ 422.86 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 507.27 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.08% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, MDF accounting for 29.66% of the Skirting Board Europe market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 158.70 million by 2028, growing at a revised 3.88% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Residential segment is altered to an 3.02% CAGR throughout this forecast period.
In Europe, the key manufacturers of Skirting Board include Döllken Profiles GmbH, Parador GmbH, Profilpas, Orac Decor, Osmo Holz und Color, W.Howard and Kerakoll, etc. In 2021, the Europe top five players have a share approximately 21.88% in terms of revenue.
Europe Skirting Board Scope and Segment
Skirting Board market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Europe Skirting Board market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
By Company
Döllken Profiles GmbH
Parador GmbH
Profilpas
Orac Decor
Osmo Holz und Color
W.Howard
Kerakoll
Noël & Marquet
NORSILK
Egger
UWP
Facea
Segment by Type
MDF
Hardwood
Softwood
Polymer
Others
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
The report on the Marine Soft-Sided Coolers market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Segment by Country/Region
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Marine Soft-Sided Coolerswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Marine Soft-Sided Coolerssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Skirting Boardcompanies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 STUDY COVERAGE 1
1.1 Skirting Board Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Europe Skirting Board Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 MDF 3
1.2.3 Hardwood 4
1.2.4 Softwood 4
1.2.5 Polymer 5
1.2.6 Others 6
1.3 Market by Application 6
1.3.1 Europe Skirting Board Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 7
1.3.2 Residential 8
1.3.3 Commercial 9
1.4 Study Objectives 10
1.5 Years Considered 10
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 12
2.1 Europe Skirting Board Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 12
2.2 Europe Skirting Board Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 13
2.3 Europe Skirting Board Revenue by Country: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 14
2.4 Europe Skirting Board Sales by Country 15
2.4.1 Europe Skirting Board Sales by Country (2017-2022) 15
2.4.2 Europe Sales Skirting Board by Country (2023-2028) 17
2.5 Europe Skirting Board Revenue by Country 18
2.5.1 Europe Skirting Board Revenue by Country (2017-2022) 18
2.5.2 Europe Skirting Board Revenue by Country (2023-2028) 19
2.6 Germany 20
2.7 France 21
2.8 U.K. 22
2.9 Italy 24
2.10 Russia 25
3 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 27
3.1 Europe Skirting Board Sales by Manufacturers 27
3.1.1 Europe Skirting Board Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 27
3.1.2 Europe Skirting Board Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 28
3.1.3 Europe Top 5 and Top 3 Largest Manufacturers of Skirting Board in 2021 28
3.2 Europe Skirting Board Revenue by Manufacturers 29
3.2.1 Europe Skirting Board Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 29
3.2.2 Europe Skirting Board Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 30
3.2.3 Europe Top 5 and Top 3 Companies by Skirting Board Revenue in 2021 30
3.3 Europe Skirting Board Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 31
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 32
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 32
3.4.2 Europe Skirting Board Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 32
3.4.3 Europe Skirting Board Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 34
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 35
4 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 36
4.1 Europe Skirting Board Sales by Type 36
4.1.1 Europe Skirting Board Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 36
4.1.2 Europe Skirting Board Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 36
4.1.3 Europe Skirting Board Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 37
4.2 Europe Skirting Board Revenue by Type 38
4.2.1 Europe Skirting Board Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 38
4.2.2 Europe Skirting Board Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 39
4.2.3 Europe Skirting Board Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 39
4.3 Europe Skirting Board Price by Type 40
4.3.1 Europe Skirting Board Price by Type (2017-2022) 40
4.3.2 Europe Skirting Board Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 41
5 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 42
5.1 Europe Skirting Board Sales by Application 42
5.1.1 Europe Skirting Board Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 42
5.1.2 Europe Skirting Board Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 42
5.1.3 Europe Skirting Board Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 42
5.2 Europe Skirting Board Revenue by Application 43
5.2.1 Europe Skirting Board Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 43
5.2.2 Europe Skirting Board Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 44
5.2.3 Europe Skirting Board Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 44
5.3 Europe Skirting Board Price by Application 45
5.3.1 Europe Skirting Board Price by Application (2017-2022) 45
5.3.2 Europe Skirting Board Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 45
6 GERMANY 46
6.1 Germany Skirting Board Market Size by Type 46
6.2 Germany Skirting Board Market Size by Application 47
7 FRANCE 49
7.1 France Skirting Board Market Size by Type 49
7.2 France Skirting Board Market Size by Application 50
8 U.K. 52
8.1 U.K. Skirting Board Market Size by Type 52
8.2 U.K. Skirting Board Market Size by Application 53
9 ITALY 55
9.1 Italy Skirting Board Market Size by Type 55
9.2 Italy Skirting Board Market Size by Application 56
10 RUSSIA 58
10.1 Russia Skirting Board Market Size by Type 58
10.2 Russia Skirting Board Market Size by Application 59
11 CORPORATE PROFILE 61
11.1 Döllken Profiles GmbH 61
11.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 61
11.1.2 Skirting Board Product Overview 62
11.1.3 Döllken Profiles GmbH Skirting Board Sales (Million Meters), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Meter) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 63
11.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 63
11.2 Parador GmbH 63
11.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 63
11.2.2 Skirting Board Product Overview 64
11.2.3 Parador GmbH Skirting Board Sales (Million Meters), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Meter) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 65
11.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 65
11.3 Profilpas 65
11.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 65
11.3.2 Skirting Board Product Overview 66
11.3.3 Profilpas Skirting Board Sales (Million Meters), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Meter) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 67
11.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 67
11.4 Orac Decor 67
11.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 67
11.4.2 Skirting Board Product Overview 68
11.4.3 Orac Decor Skirting Board Sales (Million Meters), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Meter) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 69
11.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 69
11.5 Osmo Holz und Color 69
11.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 69
11.5.2 Skirting Board Product Overview 70
11.5.3 Osmo Holz und Color Skirting Board Sales (Million Meters), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Meter) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 70
11.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 71
11.6 W.Howard 71
11.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 71
11.6.2 Skirting Board Product Overview 72
11.6.3 W.Howard Skirting Board Sales (Million Meters), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Meter) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 72
11.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 73
11.7 Kerakoll 73
11.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 73
11.7.2 Skirting Board Product Overview 74
11.7.3 Kerakoll Skirting Board Sales (Million Meters), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Meter) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 74
11.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 75
11.8 Noël & Marquet 75
11.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 75
11.8.2 Skirting Board Product Overview 76
11.8.3 Noël & Marquet Skirting Board Sales (Million Meters), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Meter) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 76
11.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 77
11.9 NORSILK 77
11.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 77
11.9.2 Skirting Board Product Overview 78
11.9.3 NORSILK Skirting Board Sales (Million Meters), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Meter) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 78
11.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 79
11.10 Egger 79
11.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 79
11.10.2 Skirting Board Product Overview 80
11.10.3 Egger Skirting Board Sales (Million Meters), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Meter) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 80
11.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 80
11.11 UWP 81
11.11.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 81
11.11.2 Skirting Board Product Overview 82
11.11.3 UWP Skirting Board Sales (Million Meters), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Meter) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 82
11.11.4 Main Business/Business Overview 82
11.12 Facea 83
11.12.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 83
11.12.2 Skirting Board Product Overview 84
11.12.3 Facea Skirting Board Sales (Million Meters), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Meter) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 84
11.12.4 Main Business/Business Overview 85
12 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 86
12.1 Skirting Board Industry Chain Analysis 86
12.2 Skirting Board Key Raw Materials 86
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials 86
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 87
12.3 Skirting Board Production Mode & Process 87
12.4 Skirting Board Sales and Marketing 88
12.4.1 Skirting Board Sales Channels 88
12.4.2 Skirting Board Distributors 89
12.5 Skirting Board Customers 90
13 SKIRTING BOARD MARKET DYNAMICS 92
13.1.1 Skirting Board Industry Trends 92
13.1.2 Skirting Board Market Drivers 92
13.1.3 Skirting Board Market Challenges 93
13.1.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 93
14 KEY FINDINGS IN THE EUROPE SKIRTING BOARD STUDY 95
15 APPENDIX 96
15.1 Research Methodology 96
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 96
15.1.2 Data Source 99
15.2 Author Details 102
