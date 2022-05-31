China Transformer Market Research Report 2022

QY Research released a latest market research report on the China Transformer market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Transformer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: China Transformer Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the China Transformer market size is estimated to be worth US$ 9,000.72 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 11,301.34 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.87% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Oil Immersed Transformer accounting for 70.57% of the Transformer China market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 7,142.70 million by 2028, growing at a revised 2.17% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Power Industry segment is altered to a 3.69% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Transformer Scope and Segment

Transformer market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the China Transformer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/360475/transformer

By Company

Tbea

China XD Electric

Hitachi Energy (ABB)

Huapeng Transformer

Siemens

SDEE

Shandong Dachi Electric

Toshiba

Jinpan Technology

Sanbian Sci-Tech

Hangzhou Qiantang Riever Electric Group

Sunten Electrical Equipment

BTW

Jiangxi Transformer Science

State Grid Yingda

Creative Distribution Automation

Sojo

Guangzhou Baiyun Electric

Jiangsu Yangdong Electric

Wolong

Shenda Electric

Schneider

Wujiang Transformer

Eaglerise Electric & Electronic

Segment by Type

Beijing Hezong Science

Oil Immersed Transformer

Dry-type Transformer

Others

Segment by Application

Power Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Rail

Municipal Construction

Petrochemical Industry

New Energy (Photovoltaic, Wind Power, etc.)

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Marine Soft-Sided Coolerswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Marine Soft-Sided Coolerssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Transformercompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

📷 1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Transformer Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 2

1.2.1 China Transformer Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 Oil Immersed Transformer 4

1.2.3 Others 4

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 China Transformer Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 Power Industry 7

1.3.3 Metallurgical Industry 7

1.3.4 Rail 8

1.3.5 Municipal Construction 9

1.3.6 Petrochemical Industry 10

1.3.7 New Energy (Photovoltaic, Wind Power, etc.) 11

1.3.8 Others 12

1.4 China Transformer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 12

1.5 China Transformer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 13

1.6 Study Objectives 15

1.7 Years Considered 15

📷 2 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 17

2.1 China Transformer Sales by Manufacturers 17

2.1.1 China Transformer Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 17

2.1.2 China Transformer Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 18

2.2 China Transformer Revenue by Manufacturers 19

2.2.1 China Transformer Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 19

2.2.2 China Transformer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 21

2.2.3 China Top 5 and Top 10 Companies by Transformer Revenue in 2021 22

2.3 China Transformer Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 23

2.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 24

2.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 24

2.4.2 China Transformer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 25

2.4.3 China Transformer Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 27

2.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 30

📷 3 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 31

3.1 China Transformer Sales by Type 31

3.1.1 China Transformer Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 31

3.1.2 China Transformer Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 31

3.1.3 China Transformer Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 31

3.2 China Transformer Revenue by Type 33

3.2.1 China Transformer Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 33

3.2.2 China Transformer Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 33

3.2.3 China Transformer Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 33

3.3 China Transformer Price by Type 34

3.3.1 China Transformer Price by Type (2017-2022) 34

3.3.2 China Transformer Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 35

📷 4 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 36

4.1 China Transformer Sales by Application 36

4.1.1 China Transformer Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 36

4.1.2 China Transformer Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 36

4.1.3 China Transformer Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 37

4.2 China Transformer Revenue by Application 38

4.2.1 China Transformer Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 38

4.2.2 China Transformer Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 39

4.2.3 China Transformer Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 39

4.3 China Transformer Price by Application 40

4.3.1 China Transformer Price by Application (2017-2022) 40

4.3.2 China Transformer Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 41

📷 5 CORPORATE PROFILE 42

5.1 Tbea 42

5.1.1 Tbea Corporation Information 42

5.1.2 Tbea Overview 42

5.1.3 Tbea in China: Transformer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 44

5.1.4 Tbea Transformer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 44

5.1.5 Tbea Recent Developments 45

5.2 China XD Group 46

5.2.1 China XD Group Corporation Information 46

5.2.2 China XD Group Overview 46

5.2.3 China XD Group in China: Transformer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 47

5.2.4 China XD Group Transformer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 48

5.2.5 China XD Group Recent Developments 50

5.3 Hitachi Energy (ABB) 50

5.3.1 Hitachi Energy (ABB) Corporation Information 50

5.3.2 Hitachi Energy (ABB) Overview 50

5.3.3 Hitachi Energy (ABB) in China: Transformer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 52

5.3.4 Hitachi Energy (ABB) Transformer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 53

5.3.5 Hitachi Energy (ABB) Recent Developments 55

5.4 Huapeng Transformer 55

5.4.1 Huapeng Transformer Corporation Information 55

5.4.2 Huapeng Transformer Overview 56

5.4.3 Huapeng Transformer in China: Transformer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 57

5.4.4 Huapeng Transformer Transformer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 57

5.5 Siemens 58

5.5.1 Siemens Corporation Information 58

5.5.2 Siemens Overview 58

5.5.3 Siemens in China: Transformer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 59

5.5.4 Siemens Transformer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 60

5.5.5 Siemens Recent Developments 61

5.6 SDEE 61

5.6.1 SDEE Corporation Information 61

5.6.2 SDEE Overview 62

5.6.3 SDEE in China: Transformer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 64

5.6.4 SDEE Transformer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 64

5.7 Shandong Dachi Electric 65

5.7.1 Shandong Dachi Electric Corporation Information 65

5.7.2 Shandong Dachi Electric Overview 65

5.7.3 Shandong Dachi Electric in China: Transformer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 66

5.7.4 Shandong Dachi Electric Transformer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 66

5.8 Toshiba 68

5.8.1 Toshiba Corporation Information 68

5.8.2 Toshiba Overview 69

5.8.3 Toshiba in China: Transformer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 70

5.8.4 Toshiba Transformer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 70

5.8.5 Toshiba Recent Developments 72

5.9 Jinpan Technology 72

5.9.1 Jinpan Technology Corporation Information 72

5.9.2 Jinpan Technology Overview 73

5.9.3 Jinpan Technology in China: Transformer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 73

5.9.4 Jinpan Technology Transformer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 74

5.9.5 Jinpan Technology Recent Developments 75

5.10 Sanbian Sci-Tech 75

5.10.1 Sanbian Sci-Tech Corporation Information 75

5.10.2 Sanbian Sci-Tech Overview 76

5.10.3 Sanbian Sci-Tech in China: Transformer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 76

5.10.4 Sanbian Sci-Tech Transformer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 77

5.11 Hangzhou Qiantang River Electric Group 79

5.11.1 Hangzhou Qiantang River Electric Group Corporation Information 79

5.11.2 Hangzhou Qiantang River Electric Group Overview 80

5.11.3 Hangzhou Qiantang River Electric Group in China: Transformer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 80

5.11.4 Hangzhou Qiantang River Electric Group Transformer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 81

5.11.5 Hangzhou Qiantang River Electric Group Recent Developments 82

5.12 Sunten Electrical Equipment 82

5.12.1 Sunten Electrical Equipment Corporation Information 82

5.12.2 Sunten Electrical Equipment Overview 83

5.12.3 Sunten Electrical Equipment in China: Transformer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 83

5.12.4 Sunten Electrical Equipment Transformer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 84

5.12.5 Sunten Electrical Equipment Recent Developments 85

5.13 BTW 85

5.13.1 BTW Corporation Information 85

5.13.2 BTW Overview 86

5.13.3 BTW in China: Transformer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 87

5.13.4 BTW Transformer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 87

5.13.5 BTW Recent Developments 88

5.14 Jiangxi Transformer Science 88

5.14.1 Jiangxi Transformer Science Corporation Information 88

5.14.2 Jiangxi Transformer Science Overview 89

5.14.3 Jiangxi Transformer Science in China: Transformer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 90

5.14.4 Jiangxi Transformer Science Transformer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 90

5.15 State Grid Yingda 91

5.15.1 State Grid Yingda Corporation Information 91

5.15.2 State Grid Yingda Overview 92

5.15.3 State Grid Yingda in China: Transformer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 93

5.15.4 State Grid Yingda Transformer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 93

5.16 Creative Distribution Automation 95

5.16.1 Creative Distribution Automation Corporation Information 95

5.16.2 Creative Distribution Automation Overview 95

5.16.3 Creative Distribution Automation in China: Transformer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 96

5.16.4 Creative Distribution Automation Transformer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 96

5.16.5 Creative Distribution Automation Recent Developments 98

5.17 Sojo 98

5.17.1 Sojo Corporation Information 98

5.17.2 Sojo Overview 98

5.17.3 Sojo in China: Transformer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 99

5.17.4 Sojo Transformer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 100

5.18 Guangzhou Baiyun Electric 101

5.18.1 Guangzhou Baiyun Electric Corporation Information 101

5.18.2 Guangzhou Baiyun Electric Overview 102

5.18.3 Guangzhou Baiyun Electric in China: Transformer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 104

5.18.4 Guangzhou Baiyun Electric Transformer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 104

5.19 Jiangsu Yangdong Electric 105

5.19.1 Jiangsu Yangdong Electric Corporation Information 105

5.19.2 Jiangsu Yangdong Electric Overview 106

5.19.3 Jiangsu Yangdong Electric in China: Transformer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 106

5.19.4 Jiangsu Yangdong Electric Transformer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 107

5.20 Wolong 109

5.20.1 Wolong Corporation Information 109

5.20.2 Wolong Overview 110

5.20.3 Wolong in China: Transformer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 111

5.20.4 Wolong Transformer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 112

5.20.5 Wolong Recent Developments 113

5.21 Shenda Electric 114

5.21.1 Shenda Electric Corporation Information 114

5.21.2 Shenda Electric Overview 114

5.21.3 Shenda Electric in China: Transformer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 115

5.21.4 Shenda Electric Transformer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 115

5.21.5 Shenda Electric Recent Developments 117

5.22 Schneider 117

5.22.1 Schneider Corporation Information 117

5.22.2 Schneider Overview 117

5.22.3 Schneider in China: Transformer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 119

5.22.4 Schneider Transformer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 119

5.22.5 Schneider Recent Developments 120

5.23 Wujiang Transformer 120

5.23.1 Wujiang Transformer Corporation Information 120

5.23.2 Wujiang Transformer Overview 121

5.23.3 Wujiang Transformer in China: Transformer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 121

5.23.4 Wujiang Transformer Transformer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 122

5.23.5 Wujiang Transformer Recent Developments 125

5.24 Eaglerise Electric & Electronic 125

5.24.1 Eaglerise Electric & Electronic Corporation Information 125

5.24.2 Eaglerise Electric & Electronic Overview 126

5.24.3 Eaglerise Electric & Electronic in China: Transformer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 126

5.24.4 Eaglerise Electric & Electronic Transformer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 127

5.25 Beijing Hezong Science 128

5.25.1 Beijing Hezong Science Corporation Information 128

5.25.2 Beijing Hezong Science Overview 128

5.25.3 Beijing Hezong Science in China: Transformer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 129

5.25.4 Beijing Hezong Science Transformer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 130

📷 6 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 132

6.1 Transformer Industry Chain Analysis 132

6.2 Transformer Key Raw Materials 132

6.2.1 Key Raw Materials 132

6.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 133

6.3 Transformer Production Mode & Process 134

6.4 Transformer Sales and Marketing 135

6.4.1 Transformer Sales Channels 135

6.4.2 Transformer Distributors 136

6.5 Transformer Customers 137

📷 7 TRANSFORMER MARKET DYNAMICS 138

7.1.1 Transformer Industry Trends 138

7.1.2 Transformer Market Drivers 139

7.1.3 Transformer Market Challenges 140

7.1.4 Transformer Market Restraints 140

📷 8 KEY FINDINGS IN THE CHINA TRANSFORMER STUDY 141

📷 9 APPENDIX 143

9.1 Research Methodology 143

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 143

9.1.2 Data Source 146

9.2 Author Details 149

9.3 Disclaimer 149

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/360475/transformer

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com