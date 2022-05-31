Deuterium Oxide Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Deuterium Oxide Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Global deuterium oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) includes Isowater, Heavy Water Board (HWB), deutraMed Inc, and Qatran Complex, etc. Global top 3 companies hold a share over 70%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 55%, followed by Europe with the share about 23%.In terms of product, 99.8% is the largest segment, with a share about 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is deuterated solvents, followed by deuterium production.

Deuterium Oxide market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Deuterium Oxide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Deuterium Oxide market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Deuterium Oxide Market Segment by Type

99% Purity

99.8% Purity

99.9% Purity

Deuterium Oxide Market Segment by Application

Deuterium Production

Deuterated Solvents

Nuclear Industry

Others

The report on the Deuterium Oxide market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Isowater

Heavy Water Board (HWB)

deutraMed Inc

Mesbah Energy

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Deuterium Oxide consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Deuterium Oxide market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Deuterium Oxide manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Deuterium Oxide with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Deuterium Oxide submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Deuterium Oxide Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Deuterium Oxide Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Deuterium Oxide Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Deuterium Oxide Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Deuterium Oxide Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Deuterium Oxide Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Deuterium Oxide Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Deuterium Oxide Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Deuterium Oxide Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Deuterium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Deuterium Oxide Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Deuterium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Deuterium Oxide Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Deuterium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Deuterium Oxide Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Deuterium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Deuterium Oxide Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Deuterium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Deuterium Oxide Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Isowater

7.1.1 Isowater Corporation Information

7.1.2 Isowater Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Isowater Deuterium Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Isowater Deuterium Oxide Products Offered

7.1.5 Isowater Recent Development

7.2 Heavy Water Board (HWB)

7.2.1 Heavy Water Board (HWB) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Heavy Water Board (HWB) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Heavy Water Board (HWB) Deuterium Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Heavy Water Board (HWB) Deuterium Oxide Products Offered

7.2.5 Heavy Water Board (HWB) Recent Development

7.3 deutraMed Inc

7.3.1 deutraMed Inc Corporation Information

7.3.2 deutraMed Inc Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 deutraMed Inc Deuterium Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 deutraMed Inc Deuterium Oxide Products Offered

7.3.5 deutraMed Inc Recent Development

7.4 Mesbah Energy

7.4.1 Mesbah Energy Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mesbah Energy Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Mesbah Energy Deuterium Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Mesbah Energy Deuterium Oxide Products Offered

7.4.5 Mesbah Energy Recent Development

