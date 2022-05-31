Color Sorter Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Color Sorter Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Color Sorter Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Color Sorter market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Asia-Pacific is the largest region of color sorter, with a market share more than 43%. There are several key players in the global sorting machines market, like Tomra, Buhler, Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology, etc.

Color Sorter market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Color Sorter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Color Sorter market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/172864/color-sorter

Color Sorter Market Segment by Type

Chute-Type Color Sorter

Belt-Type Color Sorter

Color Sorter Market Segment by Application

Agricultural Application

Beverage Crops

Plastic Recycling

Glass Recycling

Industrial Products

The report on the Color Sorter market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Tomra

Buhler

Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. (Hefei Metalforming Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd.)

Satake

Duravant

Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Daewon GSI Co., Ltd.

Anzai

Anhui Vision Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd.

Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd.

Comas

Orange Sorting Machines (India) Pvt Ltd

Anhui Bida Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd.

Anhui Wenyao Intelligent Optoelectonics

Hefei Obote Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.

Hefei Longbow Optoelectronic Technology Co.,Ltd.

Hefei Growking Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Anhui Sharpvision Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Hefei Branagh Photoelectric Technology Co.,Ltd.

Hefei Baite Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd.

WESORT

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Color Sorter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Color Sorter market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Color Sorter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Color Sorter with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Color Sorter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Color Sorter Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Color Sorter Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Color Sorter Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Color Sorter Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Color Sorter Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Color Sorter Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Color Sorter Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Color Sorter Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Color Sorter Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Color Sorter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Color Sorter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Color Sorter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Color Sorter Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Color Sorter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Color Sorter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Color Sorter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Color Sorter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Color Sorter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Color Sorter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Tomra

7.1.1 Tomra Corporation Information

7.1.2 Tomra Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Tomra Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Tomra Color Sorter Products Offered

7.1.5 Tomra Recent Development

7.2 Buhler

7.2.1 Buhler Corporation Information

7.2.2 Buhler Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Buhler Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Buhler Color Sorter Products Offered

7.2.5 Buhler Recent Development

7.3 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

7.3.1 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Color Sorter Products Offered

7.3.5 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Recent Development

7.4 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. (Hefei Metalforming Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd.)

7.4.1 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. (Hefei Metalforming Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd.) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. (Hefei Metalforming Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd.) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. (Hefei Metalforming Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd.) Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. (Hefei Metalforming Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd.) Color Sorter Products Offered

7.4.5 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. (Hefei Metalforming Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd.) Recent Development

7.5 Satake

7.5.1 Satake Corporation Information

7.5.2 Satake Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Satake Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Satake Color Sorter Products Offered

7.5.5 Satake Recent Development

7.6 Duravant

7.6.1 Duravant Corporation Information

7.6.2 Duravant Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Duravant Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Duravant Color Sorter Products Offered

7.6.5 Duravant Recent Development

7.7 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

7.7.1 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Color Sorter Products Offered

7.7.5 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.8 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

7.8.1 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Color Sorter Products Offered

7.8.5 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.9 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.9.2 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Color Sorter Products Offered

7.9.5 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.10 Anzai

7.10.1 Anzai Corporation Information

7.10.2 Anzai Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Anzai Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Anzai Color Sorter Products Offered

7.10.5 Anzai Recent Development

7.11 Anhui Vision Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd.

7.11.1 Anhui Vision Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.11.2 Anhui Vision Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Anhui Vision Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Anhui Vision Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. Color Sorter Products Offered

7.11.5 Anhui Vision Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.12 Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd.

7.12.1 Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.12.2 Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd. Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.12.5 Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.13 Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd.

7.13.1 Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd. Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd. Products Offered

7.13.5 Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

7.14 Comas

7.14.1 Comas Corporation Information

7.14.2 Comas Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Comas Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Comas Products Offered

7.14.5 Comas Recent Development

7.15 Orange Sorting Machines (India) Pvt Ltd

7.15.1 Orange Sorting Machines (India) Pvt Ltd Corporation Information

7.15.2 Orange Sorting Machines (India) Pvt Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Orange Sorting Machines (India) Pvt Ltd Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Orange Sorting Machines (India) Pvt Ltd Products Offered

7.15.5 Orange Sorting Machines (India) Pvt Ltd Recent Development

7.16 Anhui Bida Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd.

7.16.1 Anhui Bida Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.16.2 Anhui Bida Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Anhui Bida Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd. Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Anhui Bida Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.16.5 Anhui Bida Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.17 Anhui Wenyao Intelligent Optoelectonics

7.17.1 Anhui Wenyao Intelligent Optoelectonics Corporation Information

7.17.2 Anhui Wenyao Intelligent Optoelectonics Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Anhui Wenyao Intelligent Optoelectonics Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Anhui Wenyao Intelligent Optoelectonics Products Offered

7.17.5 Anhui Wenyao Intelligent Optoelectonics Recent Development

7.18 Hefei Obote Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.

7.18.1 Hefei Obote Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.18.2 Hefei Obote Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Hefei Obote Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Hefei Obote Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.18.5 Hefei Obote Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.19 Hefei Longbow Optoelectronic Technology Co.,Ltd.

7.19.1 Hefei Longbow Optoelectronic Technology Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.19.2 Hefei Longbow Optoelectronic Technology Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Hefei Longbow Optoelectronic Technology Co.,Ltd. Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Hefei Longbow Optoelectronic Technology Co.,Ltd. Products Offered

7.19.5 Hefei Longbow Optoelectronic Technology Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

7.20 Hefei Growking Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

7.20.1 Hefei Growking Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.20.2 Hefei Growking Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Hefei Growking Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Hefei Growking Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.20.5 Hefei Growking Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.21 Anhui Sharpvision Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

7.21.1 Anhui Sharpvision Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.21.2 Anhui Sharpvision Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Anhui Sharpvision Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Anhui Sharpvision Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.21.5 Anhui Sharpvision Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.22 Hefei Branagh Photoelectric Technology Co.,Ltd.

7.22.1 Hefei Branagh Photoelectric Technology Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.22.2 Hefei Branagh Photoelectric Technology Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Hefei Branagh Photoelectric Technology Co.,Ltd. Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Hefei Branagh Photoelectric Technology Co.,Ltd. Products Offered

7.22.5 Hefei Branagh Photoelectric Technology Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

7.23 Hefei Baite Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd.

7.23.1 Hefei Baite Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.23.2 Hefei Baite Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Hefei Baite Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd. Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Hefei Baite Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.23.5 Hefei Baite Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.24 WESORT

7.24.1 WESORT Corporation Information

7.24.2 WESORT Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 WESORT Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 WESORT Products Offered

7.24.5 WESORT Recent Development

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/172864/color-sorter

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States