5G Net Security Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States 5G Net Security market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 5G Net Security market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the 5G Net Security market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

RAN Security

Core Security

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Retail

Automotive and Transportation

Public Safety

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

H3C

Huawei

Paloalto

Fortinet

Checkpoint

Cisco

Juniper

Nokia

F5

A10 Network

HPE

Legendsec Technology

Trend Micro

Allot

Spirent

Radware

Clavister

Mobileum

Riscure

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global 5G Net Security consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of 5G Net Security market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 5G Net Security manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 5G Net Security with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of 5G Net Security submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> 5G Net Security companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 5G Net Security Revenue in 5G Net Security Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global 5G Net Security Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global 5G Net Security Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global 5G Net Security Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 5G Net Security Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States 5G Net Security in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of 5G Net Security Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 5G Net Security Market Dynamics

1.4.1 5G Net Security Industry Trends

1.4.2 5G Net Security Market Drivers

1.4.3 5G Net Security Market Challenges

1.4.4 5G Net Security Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 5G Net Security by Type

2.1 5G Net Security Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 RAN Security

2.1.2 Core Security

2.2 Global 5G Net Security Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global 5G Net Security Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States 5G Net Security Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States 5G Net Security Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 5G Net Security by Application

3.1 5G Net Security Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Manufacturing

3.1.2 Healthcare

3.1.3 Energy and Utilities

3.1.4 Retail

3.1.5 Automotive and Transportation

3.1.6 Public Safety

3.1.7 Media and Entertainment

3.1.8 Others

3.2 Global 5G Net Security Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global 5G Net Security Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States 5G Net Security Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States 5G Net Security Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global 5G Net Security Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global 5G Net Security Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global 5G Net Security Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global 5G Net Security Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global 5G Net Security Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 5G Net Security Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of 5G Net Security in 2021

4.2.3 Global 5G Net Security Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global 5G Net Security Headquarters, Revenue in 5G Net Security Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global 5G Net Security Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global 5G Net Security Companies Revenue in 5G Net Security Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into 5G Net Security Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States 5G Net Security Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top 5G Net Security Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States 5G Net Security Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global 5G Net Security Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 5G Net Security Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 5G Net Security Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 5G Net Security Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 5G Net Security Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 5G Net Security Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 5G Net Security Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 5G Net Security Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 5G Net Security Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 5G Net Security Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 5G Net Security Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 5G Net Security Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 5G Net Security Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 5G Net Security Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 5G Net Security Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 H3C

7.1.1 H3C Company Details

7.1.2 H3C Business Overview

7.1.3 H3C 5G Net Security Introduction

7.1.4 H3C Revenue in 5G Net Security Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 H3C Recent Development

7.2 Huawei

7.2.1 Huawei Company Details

7.2.2 Huawei Business Overview

7.2.3 Huawei 5G Net Security Introduction

7.2.4 Huawei Revenue in 5G Net Security Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Huawei Recent Development

7.3 Paloalto

7.3.1 Paloalto Company Details

7.3.2 Paloalto Business Overview

7.3.3 Paloalto 5G Net Security Introduction

7.3.4 Paloalto Revenue in 5G Net Security Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Paloalto Recent Development

7.4 Fortinet

7.4.1 Fortinet Company Details

7.4.2 Fortinet Business Overview

7.4.3 Fortinet 5G Net Security Introduction

7.4.4 Fortinet Revenue in 5G Net Security Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Fortinet Recent Development

7.5 Checkpoint

7.5.1 Checkpoint Company Details

7.5.2 Checkpoint Business Overview

7.5.3 Checkpoint 5G Net Security Introduction

7.5.4 Checkpoint Revenue in 5G Net Security Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Checkpoint Recent Development

7.6 Cisco

7.6.1 Cisco Company Details

7.6.2 Cisco Business Overview

7.6.3 Cisco 5G Net Security Introduction

7.6.4 Cisco Revenue in 5G Net Security Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Cisco Recent Development

7.7 Juniper

7.7.1 Juniper Company Details

7.7.2 Juniper Business Overview

7.7.3 Juniper 5G Net Security Introduction

7.7.4 Juniper Revenue in 5G Net Security Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Juniper Recent Development

7.8 Nokia

7.8.1 Nokia Company Details

7.8.2 Nokia Business Overview

7.8.3 Nokia 5G Net Security Introduction

7.8.4 Nokia Revenue in 5G Net Security Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Nokia Recent Development

7.9 F5

7.9.1 F5 Company Details

7.9.2 F5 Business Overview

7.9.3 F5 5G Net Security Introduction

7.9.4 F5 Revenue in 5G Net Security Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 F5 Recent Development

7.10 A10 Network

7.10.1 A10 Network Company Details

7.10.2 A10 Network Business Overview

7.10.3 A10 Network 5G Net Security Introduction

7.10.4 A10 Network Revenue in 5G Net Security Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 A10 Network Recent Development

7.11 HPE

7.11.1 HPE Company Details

7.11.2 HPE Business Overview

7.11.3 HPE 5G Net Security Introduction

7.11.4 HPE Revenue in 5G Net Security Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 HPE Recent Development

7.12 Legendsec Technology

7.12.1 Legendsec Technology Company Details

7.12.2 Legendsec Technology Business Overview

7.12.3 Legendsec Technology 5G Net Security Introduction

7.12.4 Legendsec Technology Revenue in 5G Net Security Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Legendsec Technology Recent Development

7.13 Trend Micro

7.13.1 Trend Micro Company Details

7.13.2 Trend Micro Business Overview

7.13.3 Trend Micro 5G Net Security Introduction

7.13.4 Trend Micro Revenue in 5G Net Security Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Trend Micro Recent Development

7.14 Allot

7.14.1 Allot Company Details

7.14.2 Allot Business Overview

7.14.3 Allot 5G Net Security Introduction

7.14.4 Allot Revenue in 5G Net Security Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Allot Recent Development

7.15 Spirent

7.15.1 Spirent Company Details

7.15.2 Spirent Business Overview

7.15.3 Spirent 5G Net Security Introduction

7.15.4 Spirent Revenue in 5G Net Security Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Spirent Recent Development

7.16 Radware

7.16.1 Radware Company Details

7.16.2 Radware Business Overview

7.16.3 Radware 5G Net Security Introduction

7.16.4 Radware Revenue in 5G Net Security Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Radware Recent Development

7.17 Clavister

7.17.1 Clavister Company Details

7.17.2 Clavister Business Overview

7.17.3 Clavister 5G Net Security Introduction

7.17.4 Clavister Revenue in 5G Net Security Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Clavister Recent Development

7.18 Mobileum

7.18.1 Mobileum Company Details

7.18.2 Mobileum Business Overview

7.18.3 Mobileum 5G Net Security Introduction

7.18.4 Mobileum Revenue in 5G Net Security Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Mobileum Recent Development

7.19 Riscure

7.19.1 Riscure Company Details

7.19.2 Riscure Business Overview

7.19.3 Riscure 5G Net Security Introduction

7.19.4 Riscure Revenue in 5G Net Security Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Riscure Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

