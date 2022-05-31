Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 351.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1188.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Zinc-Based accounting for % of the Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Gas Storage was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Scope and Market Size

Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) market size by players, by Technology and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Zinc-Based

Copper-Based

Iron-Based

Aluminum-Based

Magnesium-Based

Others

Segment by Application

Gas Storage

Adsorption Separation

Catalytic

Others

By Company

BASF

MOFapps

Strem Chemicals

MOF Technologies

Framergy

The report covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

The Goal of the Report:

To study and analyze the global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF)companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

